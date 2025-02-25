Quiet Jerry Jones decision could leave Cowboys fans apologizing to maligned owner

As the 2025 NFL offseason approaches, the Dallas Cowboys are have provided plenty of stories this off-season already with the new head coach Brian Schottenheimer in charge, recent retirement of future Hall Of Fame guard Zack Martin, and pending contract negotiation with star puss rusher Micah Parsons. The future of Parsons will likely dominate this offseason, which is something Jerry Jones enjoys as it keeps him and the team in the spotlight.

Among their own players who are expected to hit free agency, defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa stands out as a pivotal figure in their offseason plans. And apparently, the Cowboys have begun negotiating with him according to several reports.

Osa Odighizuwa will test just how committed the Cowboys are this offseason

Osa Odighizuwa has emerged as one of the league's top defensive tackles, showcasing his talent and consistency over the past few seasons. His ability to disrupt opposing offenses and anchor the defensive line has made him an invaluable asset for the Cowboys. Given his performance this past season, a career-high 4.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hits, retaining Odighizuwa was a top priority for the Cowboys' front office.

If the Cowboys are able to secure Odighizuwa's contract before the free agency period begins, his presence ensures that the Cowboys can maintain a strong defensive front, which is important for new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' defense to succeed.

More importantly, retaining a key player like Odighizuwa sends a positive message to the rest of the team. Consider the organization's approach with CeeDee Lamb's contract negotiation last year, the organization's commitment to building a competitive roster and maintaining continuity will be a positive news.

It has been a rough 2025 for Dallas sports fans with a shocking Luka Doncic trade that still stings. And Micah Parsons trade rumors will persist until they can reach an agreement. While Odighizuwa's contract status may be the least of their concerns, it would be a massive change from their passive approach in free agency last off-season that contributed to 7-10 season. If Stephen Jones says they are going to be "selectively aggressive" in free agency, re-signing Odighizuwa better be at the top.