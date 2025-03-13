Rafael Devers makes it clear Red Sox have already made their Alex Bregman decision

The Boston Red Sox started spring training on a decidedly awkward note.

After the initial elation of the Alex Bregman signing, a new fear struck: How will Rafael Devers handle a potential demotion?

The talented third baseman was never fading in Boston's lineup, of course, but there was plenty of speculation about which position Devers might transition to after Bregman's arrival. The latter is an accomplished, Gold Glove-level defender. Devers, for all his prodigious ability at the plate, has never been anywhere close to league average in the field. In fact, he's one of the worst defenders in the sport. Period.

Bregman took third base reps in his first spring practice with Boston, which set off a media firestorm. Is Devers a second baseman now? A DH? When he was asked explicitly about the possibility of Bregman taking over the hot corner, Devers appeared shocked and appalled. He said, bluntly, "no." He would not accept a move to DH, and he even left the door open for a trade.

That all feels like ages ago. The immediate panic has since subsided, and the vibes around the Red Sox are much sunnier. Bregman does indeed appear destined to handle third base duties moving forward, but Devers has changed his tune about a move to the DH slot. He just wants to be a good teammate.

"I just want to help the team win. Whatever position I'm playing, I always take these things as a competition and as a way to get better."

Bregman did take reps at second "at one point" this spring, per Red Sox manager Alex Cora, but the tea leaves aren't hard to read. Cora has said a final decision will be made before the start of the regular season, but with Devers turning over a new leaf and taking a far more diplomatic approach to his own positional future, the Red Sox don't have any reason not to put Bregman at his best position.

This was always the best path forward. Devers is a persistent negative at third base, a critical position with immense responsibilities. Bregman is a huge swing in a more positive direction, giving Boston a more stable infield for the next couple years at least. Devers should still be working hard to improve his glove — he is much more valuable as a hypothetically competent defender — but moving Bregman to second is not an ideal setup. It never was. That was more a ploy to appease Devers' ego.

Now, Red Sox fans can get properly excited again. Bregman is as steady a two-way player as there is in today's game. Last season was a minor slog in Houston, but he has always experienced tremendous success at Fenway Park. The Red Sox lineup is littered with slugging lefties; Bregman is the power-hitting righty Boston so desperately needed to balance things out. It helps that he also elevates their defensive profile by a lot.

Both Devers and Bregman have now said they'll play whichever position most benefits the team. While Bregman's generosity has been a welcome force in the Red Sox clubhouse, don't let the selflessness fool you. He's a third baseman, tried and true, and the Red Sox' are most dangerous with Bregman manning the hot corner.

When push comes to shove, we should expect Cora to embrace logic, even if it means shifting Devers to a less valuable designation.