Raiders owner Mark Davis goes out of his way to emphatically shut down Maxx Crosby trade rumors
Dead last in the AFC West at 2-5 (and with another loss very likely coming in Week 8 against Patrick Mahomes and the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs), the Las Vegas Raiders seem to be once again looking toward the future rather than the present. This team isn't going anywhere any time soon, and amassing draft capital — and maybe planning a run at a franchise QB in next spring's NFL Draft? — has become the priority. Davante Adams is already out the door, and now the question on everyone's mind is which big name might be next.
Naturally, one name in particular stands out: All-Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby. If the Raiders are truly in rebuild mode, there's no trade chip that offers a better return than Crosby, one of the league's elite edge threats still smack in his prime at age 27 and with a very team-friendly contract that runs through 2026.
But for as much sense as a move might make to fans, the team doesn't seem to see it the same way. Crosby himself is doing everything he can to make clear that he wants to be in Vegas moving forward. And if that weren't enough to remove all doubt, owner Mark Davis has entered the chat.
Mark Davis: Raiders 'not trading' Maxx Crosby
While Crosby's feelings on the matter are important, he's not in charge of the decision. That falls on the front office and owner Mark Davis. And Davis has done his best to settle the matter once and for all, telling ESPN's Adam Schefter in an email that "we're not trading Maxx Crosby, before or after the trade deadline!!!" (Exclamation points his.)
This wouldn't be the first time that a member of the Davis family went back on his word regarding a personnel decision, but the above statement would seem to leave very little room for interpretation. Barring something very, very unforeseen, Crosby will remain a Raider through at least the end of this season. And you can see the argument: Crosby's contract is a value that will only get better as his cap hit declines over the next two years, and this is the modern NFL, where rebuilds can sometimes last only as long as your next draft class. Why not keep your best player in hopes of finally solving the quarterback situation and competing in 2025?
Davis and the front office can always revisit things next spring. Let's say the Raiders win enough to fall short of a top-2 or -3 pick in next spring's draft. What better way to vault all the way to a shot at, say, Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders than dangling Crosby to prospective suitors? The odds of landing a true haul for Crosby are better in the offseason once the dust has settled, making this a prudent move for the time being.