Raiders all but guarantee they can have Shedeur Sanders with latest roster moves

By Lior Lampert
The Las Vegas Raiders are currently slated to hold the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and are presumably eyeing a quarterback.
Fortunately for them, their latest set of roster moves should ensure they remain atop the board.
Las Vegas has placed standout defensive end Maxx Crosby and starting running back Sincere McCormick on season-ending injured reserve. The latter hasn't operated as the Raiders' primary tailback for long, though he injected life into a rushing attack that ranks last in the NFL. Meanwhile, as the heart and soul of the defensive unit, the former's absence cannot be overstated.
Raiders all but guarantee they can have Shedeur Sanders after placing Maxx Crosby and Sincere McCormick on season-ending injured reserve
Via an Instagram story video, McCormick recently revealed he'll be out for the remainder of the year. The undrafted rookie downplayed the severity of his ankle issue, which is good news. Nonetheless, the ailment is severe enough for the Raiders to shut him down.
McCormick got hurt in the Raiders' Week 15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. But from Weeks 13-14, he saw 27 carries for 142 scoreless yards, averaging a healthy 5.26 yards per tote. The 24-year-old also caught four passes, albeit only for 12 yards, demonstrating a three-down skill set. Given his lack of pedigree and Las Vegas' minimal investment in him, it's hard to envision another opportunity like this to seize the team's backfield.
Like McCormick, Crosby took to social media to break the news that he's out for the rest of the 2024 campaign. The star sack artist got "rolled up on the same ankle" for a second time this season in Week 14 and required surgery. However, he vowed to return "better than ever" in 2025, which should terrify the rest of the league.
Crosby amassed 45 tackles (17 for loss), 20 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks and five pass deflections in 12 appearances this season. He constantly found himself in trade rumors leading up to this year's trade deadline but has adamantly and publicly expressed his desire to stay put. Notably, the three-time Pro Bowler has no more guaranteed money on his current contract, potentially complicating matters this offseason.
At 2-12, the Raiders are tied with the New York Giants for the worst win-loss record in football. Yet, Las Vegas boasts the No. 1 selection as of this writing due to having a slightly lower strength of schedule rating. Assuming the pecking order stays as is, the Raiders will have their choice of signal-caller between Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward of Miami.