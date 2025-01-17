Rams 2025 playoff schedule: Game days, start times, opponents and more
The Los Angeles Rams might've earned the NFC's No. 4 seed thanks to the team clinching the NFC West, but their playoff path appeared to be as hard as any team who earned home-field advantage in the first round.
First and foremost, the Rams didn't even get to play in the Wild Card Round at home, as the L.A. wildfires forced the game to move to Arizona. Despite that, the Rams were able to pull off an upset, knocking out a Minnesota Vikings team that was competing for the No. 1 seed in the NFC in Week 18 in dominant fashion.
The Rams' impressive win allowed them to advance to the NFC Divisional Round, but their path will only get tougher from here. They'll have to hit the road for real this weekend and, barring a massive surprise, the NFC Championship Game as well, if they were to get that far.
The road might be challenging, but the Rams are still alive. With that in mind, let's take a look at what's ahead for Los Angeles as the NFL playoffs continue on.
Who will the Rams play next?
The Rams will not only hit the road, but will have to travel cross-country to face the No. 2-seeded Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As if playing on the road in one of the NFL's most hostile environments isn't challenging enough, the Rams will have to play on a short week in what could very well be snowy conditions. That doesn't bode well for Matthew Stafford and Co.
Everything about this matchup feels tough for the Rams. Forget about the conditions and the short week, but the Rams are playing an Eagles team as talented as any in the NFL, one that blew them out in Los Angeles earlier this season. The Eagles defeated the Rams 37-20, as Saquon Barkley ran for a whopping 255 yards and two touchdowns. Los Angeles' rush defense was below league average in the regular season in terms of yards allowed per game, so slowing Barkley down could easily prove to be a major challenge again.
It's really tough to bet against Stafford and Sean McVay in a big game. With that being said, the odds certainly feel as if they're stacked against the Rams in this contest, at least on the surface. The Rams defense must have another dominant showing as they did in the Wild Card Round for them to stand much of a chance.
Rams playoff schedule: Dates, times for every round
Date, Time
Playoff Round
Opponent
TV Channel
Sunday, Jan. 19, 3:00 p.m. ET
Divisional Round
Philadelphia Eagles
NBC
Sunday, Jan. 26, 3:00 p.m. ET
NFC Championship
TBD
FOX
Sunday, Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m.
Super Bowl
AFC Champion
FOX
Beating the Eagles will prove to be a major challenge for the Rams, but that's just another step on what they hope will be a dream run to the Super Bowl. Waiting for them in the NFC Championship Game could be what many consider the most talented team in the league, the Detroit Lions. If it isn't the Lions, it'd be a Washington Commanders team with Jayden Daniels at QB that would have just knocked off the NFC's No. 1 seed.
Again, there are reasons for Rams fans to feel cautious optimism. The Stafford/McVay duo cannot be doubted in the playoffs; we've seen them come through in big games numerous times. If they're able to upset the Eagles, something special might truly be on the horizon.