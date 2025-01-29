Rangers vs. Union SG: Predicted lineups, team news and Europa League score prediction
Rangers and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise both have an outside chance of finishing in the top eight of the Europa League as they both have 11 points. However, either side would need a victory and for results to go their way if they are to automatically reach the round of 16.
Rangers were unlucky against Man United
Last time out in the Europa League, Rangers thought they had earned a point against Manchester United after substitute Cyriel Dessers' strike in the 88th minute. However, Bruno Fernandes then went down the other end in added time and won the game 2-1 for United.
Dessers continued his goalscoring form by also netting in a 3-1 win against Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership last weekend. However, Rangers are 10 points behind rivals Celtic in the division.
The title race in Scotland is seemingly over, but the Gers do still have a chance in the Europa League. Rangers got to the final of the competition back in 2022. However, they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.
Union Saint-Gilloise's links to Brighton
Union Saint-Gilloise are a sister club to Brighton & Hove Albion of the Premier League. This is due to Brighton's owner, Tony Bloom, also having a minority stake in the Belgian club. Many players have benefitted from this partnership — notably Kaoru Mitoma. The Japanese international went on loan from Brighton to Union SG, and that helped him develop into a key player for the Seagulls.
Union SG is also now managed by a former Brighton player, Sebastien Pocognoli. They are currently third in the Belgian Pro League behind Genk and Club Brugge. Les Unionistes' form in the Europa League has been mixed. They drew two and lost two of their opening four games but are now on the back of three straight victories in the competition.
Team news and predicted lineups
Dessers should be in line to start against Union SG after scoring six goals in his last four games in all competitions.
Rangers predicted lineup: Butland, Tavernier, Propper, Nsiala, Jefte, Barron, Raskin, Haji, Dessers, Bajrami, Igamane
Franjo Ivanovic is the man in form for Union SG. He scored twice in their win over Braga and followed this up with another brace against Beerschot in the Pro League.
Union SG predicted lineup: Moris, Sykes, Leyson, Mac Allister, Niang, Vanhoutte, Van De Perre, Sadiki, Khalaili, Ivanovic, David
Historical context and prediction
Rangers met Union SG in the Champions League qualifiers for the 2022/23 campaign. The Scottish side prevailed after winning 3-2 on aggregate. USMNT player Malik Tillman - who now plays for PSV Eindhoven - scored the winner in the second leg.
This week's game will be close. However, Rangers should just edge it 2-1 as they have the home advantage.
How to watch Rangers vs. Union Saint-Gilloise
Rangers will take on Union SG at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 30. The match can be streamed on Paramount+.