Ranking 4 NBA stars by how likely they are to be traded midseason
By Brennan Sims
We're approaching the stressful portion of the NBA marathon – trade season. While fans and pundits rush to trade machines to give their favorite team the upper hand, players' comfort is at stake. It's nerve-racking when your destination is unknown.
Luckily, these stars would have some say if they were dealt. De'Aaron Fox will be a free agent next year, which is plenty of leverage in today's landscape. There's a strong chance Jimmy Butler will opt out of his player option this year. Would the Miami Heat want to lose him for nothing?
Things aren't as straightforward for Zach Lavine and Zion Williamson, though. Who's most likely to be dealt first amongst these All-Stars?
4. New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson
This would be the worst time to deal Williamson from the Pelicans' point of view. His value is at an all-time low, as he's only played in six games this year. Teams wouldn't offer the house for a guy who can't stay healthy, even if he is a never-before-seen talent. Williamson is scheduled to return to practice next week, but there are real concerns about the 2019 #1 overall pick.
Williamson has been electrifying when he's on the court. He routinely ranks amongst the points-in-the-paint leaders and is a box office draw. His mind-bending jams would have dominated SportsCenter's top 10 plays in the 2000s.
All of that is fine and dandy, but it's worthless if you can't play more than 60 percent of the games in the regular season. He did more than that in the '23-24 campaign, lacing up for a career-high 70 games.
Things were going according to plan until Williamson suffered a leg injury in the play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers – a play-in game that featured Williamson playing better than LeBron James.
There's so much potential there, and the Pelicans shouldn't end the experiment getting two cents on the dollar. If Williamson is no longer their franchise player, at least allow his value to regress positively before dealing the career 24.6 PPG scorer (190 games in 5.5 seasons).
3. Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox
Many are inquiring about De'Aaron Fox's future with the unsettling firing of Mike Brown, 2023 Coach of the Year. Fox didn't seem too concerned about his former coach's sniping.
Brown was the only stable coach the Kings franchise had seen in decades. Their 17-year playoff drought ended under his direction, and the 'light the beam' era was the most fun Kings fans have had since the Chris Webber days. Sure, Keon Ellis should've been playing more this year, but firing Brown wasn't going to make this roster less flawed.
With that flawed roster in mind, it's not far-fetched to conclude that Fox would like to be elsewhere. He's got his money and has done everything in his power to make the Kings great again. There's only so much you can do with an incompetent franchise that fires everybody at the first sign of trouble.
Fox has two years left on his deal: this season at $35 million and next year at $37 million. I wouldn't be surprised if he toughed this year out with the 13-19 Kings and made real noise next year or this offseason. When Fox officially has one year left on his deal, the Kings will have to play ball.
Fox is under Klutch Sports, and they're known for getting players what they want. With one year left, Fox and his agency could tell rival teams not to trade for him if he wants to join a particular team. Fox would have leverage because no team is emptying the treasure chest without the reassurance that Fox would resign with them. He may not get traded this year, but the clock is ticking.
2. Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler
Pat Riley said he wont be trading Jimmy Butler this year, but stranger things have happened. Butler has a player option this summer that he's reportedly declining. He wants more years, but the Heat didn't offer that last offseason. Would they let him walk for nothing?
In 2025, letting a deep-pocket player leave in free agency isn't what it used to be. Teams would obviously prefer a return with players and/or picks, but cap space is even more valuable in the second-apron world. Letting Butler go is an option, but Butler has shown he has no problem rocking the boat.
If Butler wants out like Shams suggested, he could make this thing ugly. Butler's stint in Minnesota was peak player empowerment. He dragged those starters through the mud with third-stringers and did a surprise interview with ESPN airing out his grievances. He probably wouldn't do that to a franchise in the Heat that's given him so much on and off the court, but people do dire things to get their way.
The problem with trading Butler lies in the return. Golden State Warrior Jonothan Kuminga has been a sticking point in rumors, but do the Heat want to extend a question mark for $30 million? The Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns are other teams Butler is open to playing for.
The Rockets are in an ahead-of-schedule youth movement; blowing that up for a 35-year-old who's constantly hurt wouldn't make sense. The Mavericks don't have enticing pieces from the Heat's perspective, and Bradley Beal would have to waive his no-trade clause for a Suns deal (Devin Booker and Kevin Durant won't be on the table).
With Butler's limited options in the trade market this season, he could finish the year in Miami. Finding a trade partner is more why he won't go than Riley's public statement. If a contender sends a monster offer that allows the Heat to go younger and stay competitive, Riley would drive Butler to the airport himself.
1. Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine
Ah, the overpaid narrative-- so many players get put in that box, and it's just untrue. Zach LaVine is pricey, with the $43M and $45M owed over the next two years, but he's still an excellent basketball player.
LaVine brings key playoff traits to a team. He's a supernova scorer with deep range. His range is paired with absurd volume-- he's hitting 44 percent on 7.4 attempts from deep. Mile High fans should get familiar with his game.
The Denver Nuggets reportedly have interest in the high flyer. A deal headlined by Michael Porter Jr. may break our timelines in the near future. Porter Jr. is the Nuggets' volume spacer, but LaVine can do that and much more.
LaVine would take pressure off Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray with his self-creation. LaVine can go get it without a screen – he's scoring 1.07 PPP in isolation. For reference, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo have the same figure.
LaVine is most likely to be dealt among these All-Stars because the Chicago Bulls are in desperation mode. They want to get off LaVine's and Nikola Vučević's contacts. The Bulls are finally picking a direction. They want to attempt a real rebuild.
The Nuggets are two years removed from championship glory, but their roster now won't cut it. Arguably, the best player in the world laces them up for Denver, but he's their puncher's chance to win it all again. Murray has picked it up as late after a slow start (22 PPG on good percentages over the last 12), but he's not what he once was. Zach LaVine in the lineup over MPJ gives the Nuggets another creator who will stress defenses come April. Get it done.