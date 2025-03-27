Ranking the Cleveland Browns Russell Wilson backup plans from worst to best

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t be in a worse position when it comes to addressing the most important position on the field. Not that they don’t have options at quarterback; it’s just that none of them are good.

Cleveland has way too many holes on this roster and way too many needs that even if they did find a quarterback, they'd still have plenty of work to do. And that's hardly the case: With Russell Wilson and Justin Fields off the market and Aaron Rodgers likely out of contention, their options are very limited.

With what's left at their disposal, the Browns are probably desperate enough to do just about anything to at least act like they have their quarterback of the future. So let’s rank their choices from worst to best and see just what Andrew Berry might do moving forward.

4) Signing Carson Wentz

This would be the worst option. Sure, you could make the argument that Carson Wentz was important for the Philadelphia Eagles, the year Nick Foles ended up winning a Super Bowl over the New England Patriots.

Yet, if he was that important, why did the Eagles preemptively draft Jalen Hurts in the second round, knowing that Wentz wasn’t going to be the future? He never recovered, and has been a career backup since.

The Browns don’t need to take that chance, not now. They need a bridge quarterback, and any other one but Wentz is a better option.Wentz didn’t even look good when he got the start in the Chiefs' season finale against the Denver Broncos this past season.

Cleveland has been a joke in the NFL when it comes to addressing their quarterback position. They signed Deshaun Watson to a deal that is now unfathomable for a player who looks like a shell of his former self. They gave up on Baker Mayfield before he had a chance to truly fail.

They’ve had to rely on Jameis Winston and Joe Flacco in consecutive seasons to get respectable quarterback play. Wentz does not need to be the next joke of a quarterback to make a start for the Browns.

3) Starting Kenny Pickett

Yes, Kenny Pickett is a Super Bowl champion – by technicality anyway. But no, Pickett should not be a starter with the Cleveland Browns. The Pittsburgh Steelers were so fed up with him, they were happy to make him Philadelphia’s problem.

Then Philadelphia realized he’s not that great and decided to trade for an even worse backup option that Browns fans know all too well in Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Pickett isn’t the answer, bridge or long term. At best, Pickett is an emergency option like Winston once was.

The Browns shouldn’t be focused on turning things around with Pickett. Nothing good comes from playing Pickett this year out of anything more than necessity, even though he has slightly more ostensible upside than Wentz.

2) Trading for Kirk Cousins

The best bridge option for the Browns right now is to trade for Kirk Cousins. Cousins is at the end of his career, and so landing on a team like Cleveland could be the best-case scenario for both sides.

With Cousins, the Browns don’t have to worry about lackluster play like the Falcons did last year. Atlanta benched Cousins to end the season after he played them out of the NFL playoff picture. But really, the Browns would be happy just to be back in contention at all, and Cousins was reportedly battling a shoulder injury as well as his torn Achilles from 2023.

This also means they would be able to wait and draft a player like Jaxson Dart, assuming he doesn’t get chosen in the first round, or Quinn Ewers with a second-round selection. The team could then use that No. 2 overall pick on someone like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.

Trading for Cousins would give the Browns the ultimate leeway in what to do with the No. 2 pick, remove the pressure of addressing QB early and also give the team a reasonable veteran to play in the interim.

1) Drafting Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward

While I think Cleveland shouldn’t focus on quarterback with the No. 2 pick, this is probably their best bet to finally settle the position. The Browns need a complete reset under center. Yes, they’ve been able to win with aging vets the last two seasons; that doesn’t mean that’s best for them right now.

A new quarterback with some better weapons is ultimately what will make this team competitive again. Let’s not forget, the Browns drafted Baker Mayfield and he ended a decades-long playoff drought.

The Browns ultimately gave up on him, but he’s the best quarterback to come along in recent history. They could have that same fortune with either Sanders or Ward. The problem is it’s a gamble.

A rookie quarterback with this team right now is a recipe for disaster. If the Browns can shore up their offensive line, add running back depth and maybe one more receiver, it could be the best set-up for a rookie quarterback.