Ranking the worst Pete Alonso free-agent destinations from the Mets perspective
The New York Mets are in the midst of a magical ride right now. From the dramatic doubleheader win in Atlanta to the miracle homer in Milwaukee to Francisco Lindor's grand slam in Game 4 of the NLDS, this has been one of the most improbable postseason runs in recent memory, one that might take New York all the way to its first World Series title since 1986.
Of course, even the most magical rides have to end eventually, even if they do end with a trophy. And whenever this Mets season does finally conclude, New York will be left with some tough questions about its future — none more so than the status of star first baseman and pending free agent Pete Alonso.
Alonso is focused on soaking this all in at the moment, and it sure seems like he loves playing in New York. But the market has a funny way of rearranging priorities, and no matter how many nice things the two sides may have to say about each other, there will be plenty of other teams willing to back up the Brinks truck for Alonso's services this winter. Some of those teams would be less painful for Mets fans than others; it wouldn't be great to lose the Polar Bear to, say, the Astros or Mariners, but at least he'd be out west in a different league where he couldn't come back to haunt his old team too often. Some other potential suitors, however, would be downright stomach-churning.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
3. San Diego Padres
The Padres aren't in the same division, at least, but with a core including Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill, Dylan Cease and Michael King, they also figure to be competing with New York for playoff spots (or in playoff series) for years to come. San Diego has never been afraid to make a splash in free agency, and they just so happen to have a gaping hole at first base. This wouldn't be the most excruciating scenario, but it could create a whole bunch of juicy matchups.
2. Chicago Cubs
Now we're getting somewhere. The Mets and Cubs have a long history, including several meetings in the postseason, and again, Chicago seems hell-bent on building a contender that will be fighting with New York in the NL standings for the foreseeable future. Cody Bellinger will also be hitting the market this winter, and the North Siders have seemingly been searching for a first-base thumper since Anthony Rizzo was in his prime. This could be an ideal fit between player and team, and the odds would be pretty good that Alonso would be facing New York in at least one NLDS over the next three to four seasons.
1. New York Yankees
Consider this armaggedon. Alonso hasn't been linked much to the Yankees so far this season, and it may be difficult to imagine him in pinstripes. But let's say that the Bombers lose out on Juan Soto, maybe even to the Mets themselves. All of a sudden, New York would have a pile of cash burning a hole in their pocket — and a black hole at first base with Rizzo a free agent. Signing Alonso would make this lineup awfully righty-heavy, but Alonso's power plays just about anywhere, and the options for impact position players are going to dry up pretty quickly this winter. Again, free agency makes strange bedfellows, and it's not too difficult to envision a scenario in which the Yankees are the richets and most motivated suitor for Alonso's services. And if it does come to pass, Alonso would instantly become the most significant player to play for both sides of the Subway Series. (There have been other big names, from Yogi to Strawberry to Beltran, but Alonso would be the first star-caliber player to appear for both while still in his prime.)