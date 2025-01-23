Ranking the top 5 head coach options still available to the Cowboys
By Criss Partee
The Dallas Cowboys need a head coach. They’ve missed out on the guy everyone seemed to want, Ben Johnson, who signed with the Chicago Bears. Another popular candidate, Mike Vrabel, opted to go back home so to speak, to coach where he played for the majority of his career. There are still some good candidates available for Jerry Jones to choose from so we’re going to rank the top five.
5. Brian Schottenheimer — Dallas Cowboys OC
Sure, this one sounds funny, but he is already in-house and would likely be the easiest and cheapest coaching prospect to land. Schottenheimer would also be the least likely candidate to ever push back against Jerry Jones, which will undoubtedly play a huge factor in this hire. Jones claims he’s “all-in” year after year, but his actions never match his outspoken words.
Marty’s son has been an assistant coach since 1997 so he’s long overdue for trying his hand at running a team like his pops. This isn’t what Cowboys fans want to hear but if it’s ever going to happen for Brian, then the time is probably now. There hasn’t been anyone knocking his door down for head coaching jobs in the past. And some betting sites have him as the current favorite to get the gig. So, why the hell not?
4. Kellen Moore — Philadelphia Eagles OC
Moore is a guy who knows this Cowboys franchise as a player and assistant coach. Between his years with Dallas and this season in Philadelphia, Moore has spent pretty much his entire pro career in the NFC East. This Cowboys offense was explosive under Moore a couple of years ago before Mike McCarthy decided he wanted to take over play-calling duties.
Moore then spent last season in San Diego before landing with the Eagles last offseason. The Eagles offense has looked really good this season compared to the Cowboys. In fairness, there is a lot more talent surrounding Jalen Hurts compared to what Dak Prescott had to work with this year. It also makes sense because we know how Jones likes his “guys” and Moore would certainly fall into that category similar to former head coach Jason Garrett.
3. Steve Spagnuolo — Kansas City Chiefs DC
Steve Spagnuolo is a name you don’t hear mentioned often in head coaching searches but he’s on the market and will be available whenever the Kansas City Chiefs are done playing. Spagnuolo has experience as a head coach although it didn’t go well. He was the head man in St. Louis for three years with the Rams (2009-2011) never winning more than seven games.
Then in 2017, Spagnuolo took over as interim coach, going 1-3 with the New York Giants. However, as a defensive coordinator, Spags has been a beast. He was the mastermind behind the Giants defense that stopped the New England Patriots from running the table in 2007-08, beating them in Super Bowl XLII, 17-14.
More recently he’s been able to turn the Chiefs’ defense around and could wind up being part of the first three-peat of the Super Bowl era. He might not be the flashiest pick but Bill Belichick failed his first time as a head coach too.
2. Deion Sanders — University of Colorado HC
Primetime, neon Deion, coach Prime. Whatever you call him, Deion Sanders may be the only potential head coach who can deal with Jerry Jones without wanting to pull their hair out. Jerry Jones has a massive ego. The guy who may have an even bigger one is Coach Prime. And that is said with all due respect. In order to deal with Jones and turn this franchise around it’s going to take someone with hubris.
Many people think this would be a circus and they are likely right. But circuses have proven to be mighty successful over time. It might be unconventional and downright shameless at times but Sanders could prove to be the right guy for the job. He was able to put Jackson State on the national scene and has helped Colorado get back to respectability in two years. Dallas might actually be able to get something done in free agency, finally, because today’s NFL players want to play for Deion. It might not be the disaster most would expect.
1. Pete Carroll — Free Agent
Pete Carroll was unceremoniously forced out of his job in Seattle and ushered into a front office role he never wanted. Carroll still wants to coach and has been known as a player’s coach through most of his head coaching career in the NFL and college. He’s been a head coach for three NFL franchises and one college powerhouse. Carroll left the NFL for a decade, built a dynasty at USC and won a National Championship before returning with Seattle to win the Super Bowl.
Only three head coaches have won a National Title and subsequently gone on to win a Super Bowl in their career. Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer did it in the 1990s and Carroll is the most recent to complete this task in the 2000s and 2010s. The only downside to hiring Carroll as a head coach at this point for some is he wouldn’t be too much younger than his boss. He’ll turn 74 in September and you just have to wonder how long this run would be. Carroll seems to keep himself in good shape the grind of NFL coaching is a grind.