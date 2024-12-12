Latest Red Sox connection doesn't bode well for supposed Corbin Burnes rumors
After weeks of Boston Red Sox fans anxiously waiting for the team to make a big move, Craig Breslow struck. The team acquired Garrett Crochet in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago White Sox, giving Boston the bonafide ace it desperately needed.
Not only did Crochet show Cy Young upside this past season, but he's just 25 years old - giving Red Sox fans hope that he'll lead this rotation for a long time. What makes the addition even better, though, is that the southpaw is projected to make just $2.9 million in arbitration. That amount is peanuts for any starting pitcher, but for one of Crochet's caliber, it's even better.
Sure, Boston had to part with a slew of prospects to get Chicago to agree to a deal, but in the end, Crochet will earn relatively nothing financially, opening the door for Boston to remain aggressive on the open market. Sure, they missed out on Juan Soto and Max Fried, but Corbin Burnes is still out there for the taking.
The Red Sox have a chance to pair Burnes and Crochet and form a duo that can compete with, if not be even better than, the Gerrit Cole and Fried duo in the Bronx. By adding Burnes, a conversation could potentially be had that they're the team to beat in the AL East.
Unfortunately, the latest Red Sox rumor links them to John Means, not Burnes. While no, this doesn't mean that Burnes is out of the question, it certainly doesn't appear to bode well.
Latest Red Sox rumor suggests Corbin Burnes is nothing more than a pipe dream
This was supposed to be the offseason that saw the Red Sox re-establish themselves as a legitimate force in the AL East. They've finished in last place in three of the last six seasons and have missed the postseason in five of their last six seasons. Adding Crochet brought the Red Sox a lot closer to where they want to be, but he shouldn't be the only major acquisition.
The Red Sox gave Soto an offer. They gave Fried an offer. We know they have money to spend, yet they're talking to Means, a mid-rotation arm at best, while Burnes, a pitcher who has finished in the top eight of Cy Young voting in each of the last five seasons, is in free agency.
Means would make the team better, but is he much better than what they've got? After Crochet and Tanner Houck, the Red Sox have Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito locked in. Means might be a bit better than that trio, but not by much - and he's made just 10 starts total in his last three seasons combined due to injuries.
Means would add depth, and that's always valuable, but why can't the Red Sox splurge on Burnes? Again, we know that they have the money to spend, and Burnes would make that rotation one nobody would want to face. Adding Crochet would presumably only make Boston more attractive of a destination in Burnes' mind.
The Red Sox talking to Means does not mean Burnes is an impossibility, but the team meeting with him when they already have a full rotation in place suggests that Burnes might not be front and center on their mind, which is unfortunate.