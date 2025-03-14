Red Sox get clarity on Rafael Devers situation, but there's a huge catch

Boston Red Sox superstar Rafael Devers has experienced a change of heart regarding his potential shift from third base to designated hitter, at least temporarily.

Devers hasn't fully come around to ceding his infield spot following the club's prized offseason acquisition of Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman. But after a productive chat with Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and manager Alex Cora, he's reportedly expressed more willingness to do so.

However, it's worth noting that Devers is dealing with nagging soreness in both shoulders, which have pushed back his Grapefruit League debut multiple times. Could another tone shift on DHing happen if/when the issues are behind him?

Rafael Devers is willing to DH for the Red Sox, but there's a huge catch

Devers put on a brave face when asked how he'd feel about playing DH on Opening Day, though his response didn't sound encouraging.

"Good," Devers stated (h/t Ian Browne of MLB.com). "At the end of the day, it’s not my decision. I don't call the shots around here. So I feel good. I’ll go out there and do what I need to do."

That doesn't sound like someone who's fully embraced the change practically being forced upon him. Albeit out of his control, Devers had a chance to quiet the outside noise, but he instead gave a tongue-in-cheek response that radiated displeasure.

Moreover, Devers says he, Cora and Breslow have cleared the air and the three-time All-Star is ready to do anything asked of him. But again, it's easy to see through his comments that disgruntlement persists.

"We spoke already, and I'm good to do whatever they want me to do," Devers voiced. "I'm here to help."

While Devers is open to starting at DH as he rounds into form, reading between the lines, the 28-year-old slugger is holding back. He doesn't want to add more fuel to the fire that is the lingering drama in Boston. Nevertheless, his murky health situation (or lack thereof) has ostensibly suppressed the theatrics surrounding the matter ... for now.