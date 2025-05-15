Red Sox roster move hints at rotation shakeup to come

Tanner Houck's most recent start for the Boston Red Sox saw him cough up 11 earned runs in 2.1 innings against the Detroit Tigers. He now boasts an 8.04 ERA and 1.69 WHIP through nine starts, netting just 32 strikeouts in 43.1 innings pitched. It has been all bad, all the time for the 28-year-old righty.

Now, Houck is on his way to the 15-day IL with what the team called a "flexor pronator strain" in his pitching arm. In a resulting move, Boston has recalled Cooper Criswell from Triple-A Worcester. The right-handed swingman figures to hold down the fort as best he can while Boston's All-Star recovers.

This is just a bridge move for Boston, though. Criswell is not long for the rotation, and his replacement could arrive much sooner than Houck. In fact, we could see it as early as next week, when Red Sox manager Alex Cora expects Walker Buehler to rejoin the rotation.

Cora said Buehler will "probably" pitch during Boston's upcoming series against the New York Mets from May 19-21. That gives Criswell a short window of opportunity, which there's no reason to believe he will take advantage of.

Red Sox replace injured Tanner Houck with Cooper Criswell, but it's only a placeholder

Buehler went to the IL at the beginning of the month after dealing with shoulder discomfort. The former All-Star and two-time World Series champ has dealt with more than his fair share of injuries over years. Naturally, the Red Sox wanted to proceed with caution when Buehler did not rebound well from a start.

It has been a tough start to his Red Sox tenure for Buehler, who inked a one-year, $21.5 million deal in free agency. After missing much of the 2024 campaign, Buehler returned and was essential to the Dodgers' World Series run. He parlayed that success into a healthy 'prove-it' contract. So far, he hasn't done much proving.

That said, we know Buehler is capable of All-Star impact when he's at full strength. Boston is rightfully taking the approach of abundant caution, but Buehler's return feels essential — especially with the relentless injuries peppering the rest of the Red Sox rotation. Even if he's not back to the peak of his powers, Buehler should give Boston some relief.

He is, without a doubt, much better than Criswell, who has allowed 10 hits, eight runs (five earned) and a walk in 4.1 innings with the big-league squad this season. Criswell started 18 games for the Red Sox last season and finished with a respectable 4.08 ERA, but he was booted from the rotation this season as Boston added talent (and intended to get healthy).

While Criswell can handle a spot start or two when Boston needs him, Buehler is a far more important investment for this Red Sox team, especially with the postseason in full view. It's early in the season, so Buehler has a long runway to turn things around and restore his impact. If the Red Sox want to mount a deep run in the American League, it's an absolute must.

So, in short, Criswell is back in Boston for a good time (hopefully). Not a long time.