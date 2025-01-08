Reed Sheppard showcases upside with G League explosion amid Rockets-De’Aaron Fox buzz
Reed Sheppard was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, the Houston Rockets guard hasn't gotten much of an NBA opportunity so far, however, that might change soon. In Sheppard's G League debut, he posted an absurd stat line of 49 points, eight 3-pointers, six assists, five rebounds, three steals, and one block.
Sheppard's near-50 piece is eye-popping and his eight made 3-pointers highlight his elite shooting. Furthermore, the rest of his stat line showcases Sheppard's well-rounded skill set. If Sheppard's impressive G League play continues he will return to the NBA soon. Sheppard could be given an increased role with the Rockets or his stellar play could be used to increase his trade value.
Reed Sheppard as an NFL trade piece
The Rockets have been involved in multiple star trade rumors this season. Most notably, they have been linked to De'Aaron Fox and Sheppard could be the centerpiece in a possible Fox trade especially considering they play the same position. Sheppard's impressive G League play could make Houston's offer more enticing for the Kings. There are few teams that could rival the Rockets' offer for Fox and Sheppard is a key part of this. Ultimately, this could lead to a Fox-Rockets trade despite the Kings turning a corner recently and their reluctancy to trade Fox.
Outside of Fox, the Rockets have also been linked to Jimmy Butler. However, recent reports indicate the Rockets are not interested in Butler. Given Sheppard's upside and Butler's low trade value the Rockets would be wise not to include Sheppard in a Butler trade even if discussions re-open. Nevertheless, if another star becomes available before the deadline or over the offseason Sheppard along with draft capital and matching salary could land the Rockets a star. One name to monitor is Devin Booker if the Suns fail to land Butler and/or continue to underperform. A Booker/Rockets trade is particularly intriguing as Houston has several of the Suns' future draft picks.
Sheppard's value to the Rockets
While it's intriguing to speculate about Sheppard being traded in a package for a star it might be best for the Rockets to keep him. Sheppard hasn't found his groove in the NBA, he is averaging 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, on 32.2/27.9/83.3 shooting splits. However, it's possible the 20-year-old guard just needs a few games in the G League to regain his confidence. It's difficult for the 2-seed Rockets to develop young players while remaining competitive. Regardless, it could be beneficial to franchise in the long term.
Currently, Sheppard averages just 11.6 minutes while Fred VanVleet averages 35.5 minutes. The Rockets could look to slightly reduce VanVleet's minutes while increasing Sheppard's playing time closer to the 15-minute per-game range. Coming into the draft Sheppard was seen as one of the best shooting prospects of all-time and a player capable of making an immediate impact. Sheppard's G League debut highlights this shooting upside. Part of Sheppard's NBA struggles have simply been a lack of opportunity. With more minutes the Kentucky product would likely regain his shot and could make a positive all-around impact. VanVleet's contract has a team option after this season and he is an unrestricted free agent the following offseason. For the Rockets it would be wise to develop their point guard of the future.
The Rockets rank 29th in 3-point percentage and 25th in 3-pointers made. If Sheppard's jump shot develops in the NBA he could make a significant impact the Rockets. Ultimately, while Sheppard has struggled in the NBA so far his stellar G League debut should serve as a reminder of his incredible potential and could be a turning point in his rookie season.