Rockets' unwillingness to jump on De'Aaron Fox trade could prove fatal
The Sacramento Kings are officially commencing with De'Aaron Fox trade discussions, which is an unexpectedly sudden development considering the early success of the Doug Christie era. We knew Fox was getting anxious, but for it to blow up right now, with the Kings on an upswing, tells us just how far gone the All-Star point guard was all along.
Several teams should inquire about Fox, a 27-year-old point guard with all the quintessential tools for the position, but the Klutch Sports client is expected to wield his impending 2026 free agency as leverage.
Among the most logical landing spots is the Houston Rockets. The Kings probably aren't thrilled by the prospect of keeping Fox in the West, but Houston has a borderline unbeatable collection of draft picks and young talent to throw at Sacramento's front office. The Rockets are also primed for the next leap, currently situated in the No. 2 seed with one of the youngest rosters in basketball.
While Fox would undoubtedly push Houston closer to top-ranked OKC on paper, the Rockets are not expected to rush into a blockbuster trade ahead of the NBA's Feb. 6 deadline. According to Marc Stein, Houston is more interested in seeing how far the current core can go before taking drastic action.
Rockets will see how current core does in playoffs before considering De'Aaron Fox trade
There's a chance Fox trade conversations stretch into the offseason, but the Kings would presumably benefit from trading him now. That would give his next team two guaranteed playoff runs with Fox, rather than a potential one-and-done. Trade prices tend to decline the closer a player gets to free agency.
Fox is widely suspected to prefer the San Antonio Spurs, which should doubly inspire Houston to get into the fray now, not later.
The instinct for patience is understandable. Houston has a long window with this core, and there's still room for Amen Thompson and Jalen Green to evolve into more expansive roles. That said, the Rockets should know how fickle title windows are. James Harden and Chris Paul dominated the league for years and never reached the mountaintop.
Here is the simple truth of the matter. Houston punting on Fox trade talks increases the odds that he ends up in the conference — in the division — with San Antonio. All of a sudden, there's a new upstart contender to deal with.
Fox would join forces with Victor Wembanyama, two perfectly-matched stars who mitigate each other's weaknesses and amplify each other's strengths. The Spurs could realistically get close to a decade of excellence from that duo. Meanwhile, OKC is also extremely young, with uncommon depth, deep draft stores, and a front office known for winning on the margins. The Rockets' path is not going to get easier.
The Rockets shouldn't be so afraid to step on toes or hit the gas pedal too soon. Ime Udoka has cemented his status as a top-shelf head coach. He is getting incredible results from a deeply flawed roster. Green's remarkable hot streak has buoyed Houston's offense, but the former No. 2 pick has a history of untimely cold spells.
If Green does take a natural step back, the Rockets' offense will still lack dependable, proven halfcourt creators beyond the aging Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun, a 7-footer with defensive concerns projecting toward the playoffs. Amen Thompson is on a skyward trajectory, but he's best cast as a secondary star who can connect dots — not Houston's primary generator.
Fox would clearly elevate this unit. Moreover, the Rockets can realistically acquire him without sacrificing any prominent members of the young core. Toss in Reed Sheppard, who hasn't seen the court much, a few matching salaries, a couple first-round picks, and Houston might have the best trade package.
Integrating Fox into this current lineup would push the Rockets up a level. His rim pressure, pull-up shooting, and obviously his playmaking bring a new dynamic to Houston's halfcourt offense. Plus, his open-court speed paired with Thompson and Green... that's a fun thought.
In short, the Rockets should go for it now. There's no point in waiting around and second-guessing what is obviously a great core in need of that last, great piece. Fox and Houston can contend for a title this season. The Rockets as currently built are almost destined to come up painfully short.