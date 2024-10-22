Roquan Smith under NFL scrutiny for hip drop tackle that ended Chris Godwin’s season
By Scott Rogust
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were unable to overcome a five-touchdown performance by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Monday night, losing 41-31. But the story of the game is the Buccaneers losing their two top receivers to injury. One of those injuries is a season-ender, as Chris Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle during garbage time. The injury occurred after a tackle by Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith.
Well, Smith's tackle has officially caught the attention of the NFL, and he could be subject to discipline.
According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the league is currently reviewing Smith's tackle to determine whether or not it was a hip drop tackle, which was banned this past offseason. If the NFL finds this to be the case, Smith would be subject to a fine.
NFL investigating whether Roquan Smith performed hip drop tackle that ended Chris Godwin's season
For those unaware of what a hip drop tackle is, here is what NFL Operations describes it as:
"A hip-drop tackle occurs when a defender wraps up a ball carrier and rotates or swivels his hips, unweighting himself and dropping onto ball carrier’s legs during the tackle."
This isn't the only hip drop tackle to take place this season. Back in Week 2, Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon suffered an ankle injury on a hip drop tackle by Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards, resulting in him missing three games. Mixon notably called out the league for only handing Edwards a $16,883 fine for the tackle.
“You got guys out here protecting themselves from hits and they are getting fined $45,000 and $50,000. And for an illegal hip drop tackle they’re getting fined $16,000 when it’s supposed to be an emphasis, it’s supposed to be taken out of the game. So obviously the priorities ain’t right with what’s going on. It is frustrating to see, but it is what it is. If we’re going to talk about playing the game the right way, we got to have integrity for the game when it comes to it.”
Just last week, NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent revealed that they reviewed examples of a hip drop tackle this season, resulting in seven fines.
Smith is the Ravens' top defensive plyers. This season, Smith recorded 74 total tackles (40 solo, 34 assisted), three passes defended, one forced fumble, and one interception. In the game against the Buccaneers, Smith recorded 18 total tackles (11 solo, seven assisted).
As for Godwin, his season is now over after recording 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns on 62 targets. Godwin is set to become a free agent at the end of this season.
We'll see what's to come of this review and if Smith will be assessed a fine for his tackle on Godwin.