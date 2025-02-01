Fansided

Royal Rumble match results 2025: Order of entry and elimination for men's and women's

Full Royal Rumble match results from the 2025 PLE in Indianapolis for both the men's and women's Rumble matches.

By Cody Williams

WWE Royal Rumble Match 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Match 2025 / Credit: WWE
The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble is headed to vaunted Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN on Saturday for what should be quite a fun show in the world of professional wrestling. There is a lot of excitement for the Ladder Match set between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship and even the WWE Tag Team Championship match between DIY and Motor City Machine Guns with a two-out-of-three-falls stipulation.

But let's be real. Every WWE fan tuned in for this show to watch the Royal Rumble matches themselves.

The Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches with 30 competitors entering the ring and the winner getting the opportunity to main event WrestleMania in just a couple of months is what this is all about. To put it as simply as possible, there's a reason that the show itself is named after the match and why this PLE (or previously pay-per-view) has been going strong for nearly 40 years at this point.

It's been reported that the Women's Royal Rumble match will kick off the show on Saturday night with the Men's Royal Rumble match likely to be the main event. One thing, however, that fans are always looking for with so many competitors and so much action throughout these matches is for how things actually transpired in the hour-plus-long showdowns.

That's where we come in as we'll be tracking not only the order of entry but the order of elimination for everyone in the Women's and Men's Royal Rumble matches on Saturday for the 2025 live event.

Women's Royal Rumble Match results: Order of entry and elimination

Let's dive into the Women's Royal Rumble match to open the show in Indy as we started off the match with an opportunity to face Tiffany Stratton (for now) in the main event of WrestleMania 41. We got the match started off with Iyo Sky earning the unfortunate No. 1 spot and then Liv Morgan joining her in the ring.

Superstar

Royal Rumble Entry Order

Royal Rumble Elimination Order

Iyo Sky

1st

TBD

Liv Morgan

2nd

TBD

Roxanne Perez

3rd

TBD

Lyra Valkyria

4th

2nd

Chelsea Green

5th

9th

B-Fab

6th

1st

Ivy Nile

7th

3rd

Zoey Stark

8th

5th

Lash Legend

9th

8th

Bianca Belair

10th

TBD

Shayna Baszler

11th

6th

Bayley

12th

TBD

Sonya Deville

13th

7th

Maxxine Dupri

14th

4th

Naomi

15th

TBD

Jaida Parker

16th

10th

Piper Niven

17th

TBD

Natalya

18th

TBD

Jordynne Grace

19th

TBD

Michin

20th

TBD

Alexa Bliss

21st

TBD

Zelina Vega

22nd

TBD

We will update you with the full order of entry and results throughout the match.

Men's Royal Rumble Match results: Order of entry and elimination

Here are the full Men's Royal Rumble confirmed entrants heading into the main event match of the evening at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Superstar

Brand

Rey Mysterio

Raw

John Cena

Unaffiliated

Drew McIntyre

Raw

Roman Reigns

SmackDown

Seth Rollins

Raw

CM Punk

Raw

Sami Zayn

Raw

Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown

Jey Uso

Raw

Logan Paul

Raw

Chad Gable

Raw

Bron Breakker

Raw

Penta

Raw

LA Knight

SmackDown

Carmelo Hayes

SmackDown

We will update you with the full order of entry and results throughout the match.

feed

