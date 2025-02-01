Royal Rumble match results 2025: Order of entry and elimination for men's and women's
The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble is headed to vaunted Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN on Saturday for what should be quite a fun show in the world of professional wrestling. There is a lot of excitement for the Ladder Match set between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship and even the WWE Tag Team Championship match between DIY and Motor City Machine Guns with a two-out-of-three-falls stipulation.
But let's be real. Every WWE fan tuned in for this show to watch the Royal Rumble matches themselves.
The Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches with 30 competitors entering the ring and the winner getting the opportunity to main event WrestleMania in just a couple of months is what this is all about. To put it as simply as possible, there's a reason that the show itself is named after the match and why this PLE (or previously pay-per-view) has been going strong for nearly 40 years at this point.
It's been reported that the Women's Royal Rumble match will kick off the show on Saturday night with the Men's Royal Rumble match likely to be the main event. One thing, however, that fans are always looking for with so many competitors and so much action throughout these matches is for how things actually transpired in the hour-plus-long showdowns.
That's where we come in as we'll be tracking not only the order of entry but the order of elimination for everyone in the Women's and Men's Royal Rumble matches on Saturday for the 2025 live event.
Women's Royal Rumble Match results: Order of entry and elimination
Let's dive into the Women's Royal Rumble match to open the show in Indy as we started off the match with an opportunity to face Tiffany Stratton (for now) in the main event of WrestleMania 41. We got the match started off with Iyo Sky earning the unfortunate No. 1 spot and then Liv Morgan joining her in the ring.
Superstar
Royal Rumble Entry Order
Royal Rumble Elimination Order
Iyo Sky
1st
TBD
Liv Morgan
2nd
TBD
Roxanne Perez
3rd
TBD
Lyra Valkyria
4th
2nd
Chelsea Green
5th
9th
B-Fab
6th
1st
Ivy Nile
7th
3rd
Zoey Stark
8th
5th
Lash Legend
9th
8th
Bianca Belair
10th
TBD
Shayna Baszler
11th
6th
Bayley
12th
TBD
Sonya Deville
13th
7th
Maxxine Dupri
14th
4th
Naomi
15th
TBD
Jaida Parker
16th
10th
Piper Niven
17th
TBD
Natalya
18th
TBD
Jordynne Grace
19th
TBD
Michin
20th
TBD
Alexa Bliss
21st
TBD
Zelina Vega
22nd
TBD
We will update you with the full order of entry and results throughout the match.
Men's Royal Rumble Match results: Order of entry and elimination
Here are the full Men's Royal Rumble confirmed entrants heading into the main event match of the evening at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Superstar
Brand
Rey Mysterio
Raw
John Cena
Unaffiliated
Drew McIntyre
Raw
Roman Reigns
SmackDown
Seth Rollins
Raw
CM Punk
Raw
Sami Zayn
Raw
Shinsuke Nakamura
SmackDown
Jey Uso
Raw
Logan Paul
Raw
Chad Gable
Raw
Bron Breakker
Raw
Penta
Raw
LA Knight
SmackDown
Carmelo Hayes
SmackDown
We will update you with the full order of entry and results throughout the match.