Russell Westbrook had the best possible response to Rockets’ trash talk
Russell Westbrook has always been known for his fiery competitiveness, whether squaring off against a former teammate or stepping in to defend his own during an on-court altercation.
Last night’s matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets offered yet another glimpse of this intensity, as Westbrook playfully confronted Jalen Green’s trash talk. After the two exchanged laughs, Westbrook delivered a sharp, lighthearted jab directed at Green and the Rockets coaching staff:
“God damn boy. He used to play on my AAU team talking to me like I’m a little ass kid.”
The comment, which drew chuckles from Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, referenced Green’s stint on Westbrook’s AAU team, Why Not?, in 2019 under Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball (EYB) program.
The exchange highlighted the generational gap between the two players. Westbrook, now in his 17th season, debuted in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder when Green was just six years old. Green, a rising star, wouldn’t join the league until Westbrook’s 14th season.
Both players are thriving in their own ways this season. Jalen Green is averaging 21.3 points on 43.2 percent shooting while leading the Rockets to the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Westbrook has rejuvenated his career, posting 13.2 points, 6.6 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game off the bench, playing a key role in the Nuggets' recent surge.
As both teams continue their impressive seasons, moments like these showcase the blend of respect and playful competition between the past and present. With their competitive spirits, it’s safe to assume Westbrook and Green will seize any future opportunities to trade jabs and keep the banter alive.