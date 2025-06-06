Russell Westbrook's next team might not be in the NBA

Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook's next team might not be one in the NBA.

The nine-time All-Star is reportedly drawing interest from clubs overseas, notably from Hapoel Aviv, which made initial contact with Westbrook, according to European basketball reporter Nemanja Žorič.

Westbrook has had a fruitful career, one that has seen him win an MVP award, multiple All-NBA selections, and become the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double. Now, the veteran guard has a chance to take his game to the international stage.

Russell Westbrook's next stop might be international

Last season, Westbrook played for the Denver Nuggets, where he had a significant role for a team with championship aspirations, averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 75 games.

Despite a strong season, the Nuggets came up short, losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals. Westbrook struggled mightily in that series, shooting 39.1 percent from the field, 31.7 percent from beyond the arc and racked up nearly as many turnovers (30) as assists (34). These are familiar postseason struggles for Westbrook and could scare away potential offseason suitors, including the Nuggets, who replaced GM Calvin Booth just before the playoffs started.

Westbrook will enter this offseason as an unrestricted free agent after years of bouncing around the league, having made stops with the Wizards, Lakers, and Clippers before teaming up with Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets.

While it's evident that Westbrook is no longer the same superstar he once was during his time with the Thunder, he has proven himself to still be valuable and has thrived in every situation he has encountered. He is still one of the best when it comes to breaking down defense and finding open teammates, a skill that has defined his 17-year career.

Should he opt to head overseas, Westbrook would undoubtedly be a star in the Euroleague; he has accomplished almost everything in the NBA, minus winning a championship, and if the money is right, then there's no doubt a move overseas could be a fitting new chapter in his legendary career.