Saints say no thanks to Sheduer Sanders, take Tyler Shough as QB of future

The New Orleans Saints did the thing with the 40th overall pick in Friday's NFL Draft, selecting Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough — and leaving Colorado gunslinger Shedeur Sanders on the board.

It has been a stunning slide for Sanders, once thought of as a potential No. 1 pick. After flunking interviews, it seems that Sanders has left the majority of NFL front offices cold on him. This was always a weak quarterback class, but Sanders was pegged as QB1 or QB2 for so long.

Now, at best, he will be QB4.

Shough becomes the first quarterback off the board on day two of the NFL Draft. The Tennessee Titans made Miami's Cam Ward the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday, while Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart went to the New York Giants at No. 25.

Few prospects took a more unique and circuitous path to the NFL than Shough. At 25 years old, he's among the oldest prospects in the draft. He spent seven years in college, spending three years a piece at Oregon and Texas Tech before landing at Louisville for his final (and most successful) campaign.

Shough has struggled with injuries over the years, never playing more than seven games in a season until 2024. He turned it on with the Cardinals, though, playing all 12 games and throwing for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

If you're not completely sold on Shough here, join the club. But let it be known, his dogs made an awfully strong case in the Saints' favor. Hard to knock the pick after this scene.

Shough is such a fascinating bet for the Saints. There are looming health concerns, and he's two years older than Sanders, who isn't exactly a spring chicken by NFL Draft standards. And yet, all that experience and adversity could aid Shough on his professional journey. He has seen a lot of different defenses, worked in a lot of different schemes. He also knows what it takes to fight through setbacks.

New Orleans no doubt hopes that experience pays off quickly. With Derek Carr threatening to miss the 2025 season with a mysterious shoulder ailment, Shough could be the day-one starter in New Orleans. He will battle for the job in training camp with 2024 fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler and 2023 fourth-round pick Jake Haener.

As for Sanders, welp... this is unfortunate. Him interviewing poorly is not a shock, but it feels a little silly to let the Colorado media complex and the shadow of his Hall of Fame father deter you from making an investment, especially in the second round. He performed well behind a patchwork offensive line in Boulder, operating with the passing touch and toughness a team like New Orleans ought to appreciate.

Shough offers better arm talent and processing speed, but with so many other question marks surrounding both his past and his future due to myraid injuries, it feels like passing on Sanders could haunt the Saints. Especially if he lands in Pittsburgh at No. 83 and emerges as a day-one starter, which in somehow possible as things sit.