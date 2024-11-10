Saints vibes could not be more drastically different with Dennis Allen gone
Any team thinking about making a coaching change, take note of the New Orleans Saints. It’s literally night and day of what they looked like a week ago.
Last week, it was a team that looked depleted, dejected and wanting to find every way to blame the coach without directly saying it.
This week, they celebrated with their coach so hard that he actually might have hurt himself. And if you ask him and any of the players in that locker room, I guarantee you they all say it’s worth it. This is what it's like having a team play for the coach.
And it could spur teams that have a culture problem to make some urgent moves to fix that.
New look New Orleans Saints are having fun again and it might trigger more coaching overhauls
The players made it clear they wanted a coaching change. They made it clear the locker room was fractured. That no longer seems to be a problem.
Darren Rizzi came into a situation that was broken and didn’t waste any time trying to repair it. This reminds me eerily of the situation in Las Vegas last year with Antonio Pierce taking over after the failed Josh McDaniels era.
Kudos to the Saints for making the tough decision of midseason coaching change. It worked out for the better. The Saints probably won’t get anything close to what they were supposed to be after jumping out to back-to-back dominant wins to start the year.
But a team that finally has something to believe in is priceless. And it could trigger a few more teams to make the necessary changes to get the culture of the team back. That means Matt Eberflus and Brian Daboll’s seats, which are already scorching hot, have just raised in temperature.
The Bears are in a similar situation as the Saints. They lack discipline, seem to not care about the coach and are on the brink of spiraling out of control. If they get Eberflus out of there, they could have the same celebration the Saints did on Sunday.