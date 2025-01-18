Saquon Barkley confused by Jared Verse calling out Eagles fans ahead of Divisional Round game
The Philadelphia Eagles will host the red-hot Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Divisional Round on Sunday. It should be an excellent football game, but let's be serious — there is a clear frontrunner, and it's the home team.
Los Angeles has been on a heater of late, but most of the signs point in Philadelphia's direction. Not least of all the weather, which could give Matthew Stafford problems. The Rams' quarterback has a 1-8 career record and 76.0 passer rating in the snow and rain. Sunday's temperature will drop around freezing and there's a 70 percent chance of snow at kickoff.
If this becomes a snowy, grind-it-out affair, one has to pick the Eagles. Saquon Barkley famously ripped LA's defense to shreds in their regular season meeting, accumulating 302 yards from scrimmage and scoring twice. It was the best performance of a historically dominant season, and it cemented Barkley as a legitimate MVP candidate at running back. We don't see that very often.
The Rams' defensive front has performed on the postseason stage before, but this is not nearly the same group that reached the mountaintop in 2022. Sean McVay's offense is always tricky to contain, but a proper dose of Philly cold might neuter Los Angeles' passing attack before it ever gets off the ground. Not to mention the Eagles' unmatched secondary, which can blanket the best receivers like a heavy snowfall.
Philly is sitting pretty. Now, what the Rams really can't do is give the Eagles bulletin board material.
Oh... oh no.
Jared Verse gets mad at Eagles fans and prompts frank response from Saquon Barkley
Rams linebacker Jared Verse was not shy enough when detailing his abject hatred of Eagles fans on Friday.
"I hate Eagles fans. They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans. When I see that green and white, I hate it. I actually get upset. I actually genuinely get hot."
Eagles fans are definitely annoying, either in a good or bad way, depending on your allegiance. That said, this is free motivation for one of the most raucous home crowds in sports. That feels like a bad idea, especially when your team is already at a disadvantage on the weather front. The Rams are used to small crowds and sunny vistas, not a virulent mob of Philadelphians on a subfreezing day in mid-January.
When asked about Verse's comments, Saquon Barkley was positively baffled.
"Probably not the smartest thing to say when you're coming to Philadelphia," said Barkley.
Us too, Saquon. Us too.
There's a world in which Verse shows up, shows out, and helps Los Angeles to the upset win. Philadelphia's passing attack has been less than reliable in recent weeks and we know the Rams will be determined to hold Saquon below 300 yards this time around. If the Rams stuff the line of scrimmage and make Jalen Hurts beat them, hey, maybe it'll work.
That said, getting a fanbase riled up when that fanbase does not need help getting riled up... that's a choice. Probably not a very good one.