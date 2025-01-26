Saquon Barkley contract incentives give him more than just Eagles glory to play for
By Lior Lampert
Saquon Barkley didn't need any more reason to show up and show out in the NFC Championship Game. However, the logistics of his contract give the Philadelphia Eagles superstar running back extra motivation to continue his historic rampage campaign.
As mentioned by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Barkley nets $250,000 if the Eagles defeat the Washington Commanders in the postseason battle for conference supremacy. Then, the First Team All-Pro can earn another $250,000 if Philly advances to and wins Super Bowl LIX. So, on top of his already lucrative salary, he could secure an additional $500,000 by guiding his team to the promised land.
Barkley is the ultimate competitor. His primary focus is winning at the highest level. He joined the Eagles to compete for a title(s). The financial incentive is merely icing on the cake -- a rich, creamy ganache.
Notably, Barkley has dominated the Commanders throughout his career. He averages 137.5 scrimmage yards per game when facing them (including the playoffs), which ranks second all-time for any player versus a single team. Only the late and great Hall of Famer Jim Brown ranks ahead of him, who ironically holds the record against the Eagles (147.9).
While it's undoubtedly a nice chunk of change, the money won't be why Barkley wants to gash Washington's front seven. His goal is to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. But he and the Eagles must go through the Commanders first to reach the Big Game.
With Eagles franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts being physically compromised due to a knee injury, expect Philly to lean on Barkley even more than usual. Moreover, Commanders star defensive lineman Daron Payne won't be available to clog up the middle as he tends to knee and finger ailments.
Given the circumstances, Barkley and the Eagles are primed for a massive day on the ground. Nonetheless, Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens' uncertain status bears watching. The latter is active, but signs indicate he'll slot into a "backup/emergency role" rather than his typical workload as a starter. Regardless, the former has no shortage of impetus to light up the Commanders and lead Philadelphia to victory.