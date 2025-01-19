Sure looks like Saquon Barkley singled out Jared Verse on Eagles TD run
It might be cold in Philadelphia, but Los Angeles Rams rookie Jared Verse is playing with fire. It doesn’t seem wise to antagonize Eagles fans. Especially when it’s known they’re some of the most rabid – and probably obnoxious – fans in the NFL.
He voiced his opinion on Eagles fans ahead of the Rams and Eagles clash in the divisional round, saying he hates them and they’re annoying.
That said, Eagles fans have to appreciate Verse embracing his “fear” walking around Lincoln Financial Field, jeering with the fans as he walked down the back of the endzone. He could have hid from them pregame.
Nope, he was ready to face the fan base he despises. But take it from Saquon Barkley. It’s probably not wise to entice Eagles fans. He’s been on both sides and it’s better to leave them alone than rile them up.
Los Angeles Rams already have enough variables, antagonizing Eagles fans is overload
According to a USA Today story, Barkley cautioned Verse to get Eagles fans riled up. He’s seen both sides and knows being an enemy isn’t fun. Especially as the away team.
That said, Verse’s hatred toward Philadelphia is more deeply rooted than just his rookie season in the NFL. Verse spent some of his high school career in Pennsylvania. So he knows all too well what Eagles fans are like.
He knows what gets them agitated. He also knows how annoying they are. But frustrating them before the biggest game of the season isn’t the smartest move.
And a crazy fanbase having another reason to possibly throw snowballs at you doesn’t help. The Rams are already playing a playoff game in the bitter cold. And they’re doing it with heavy hearts as Los Angeles is still reeling from the wildfires that have spread.
So adding more fuel for a game that already has a lot going on is dangerous territory. But you have to respect that he didn't back down from the fans. The Eagles even showcased his comments on the Lincoln Financial Field scoreboard. Barkley, for one, seemed to remember exactly what Verse said.
Verse embracing his comments pregame and doubling down on his statements has to be applauded. He’s not one to throw around words and not back it up apparently. So, while Eagles fans will be quick to take jabs at him, you have to appreciate he’s all in on throwing it right back too.
Of course, with those words often come consequences, and Barkley was quick to rub his face in it.