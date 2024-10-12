Scenes! Watch Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers celebrate after punching ticket to NLCS
It was a much deserved celebration for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who defeated the San Diego Padres 2-0 in Game 5 of the NLDS. The beer and champagne were flowing in the locker room after the game, expletives were dropped on live television and the short-lived fun ensued.
The party won’t last too much longer after Friday night with the NLCS matchup against the New York Mets beginning Sunday. Until then, let’s look at some of the scenes around the Dodgers win over the Padres.
LA Dodgers, New York Mets set for exciting matchup in NLCS
Two of the hottest teams in the National League are set to meet for a spot in the 2024 World Series. It’s crazy to think it could top the Dodgers-Padres series that needed all five games and just two runs to decide a winner.
The Mets ran past Kansas City, defeating the Royals in four games, losing Game 2 before winning the last two games. The Mets are averaging eight hits per game this MLB postseason. Mark Vientos is the leading hitter for the Mets this postseason with 12 hits in seven games. He also has a team-high seven RBI and two home runs.
Pete Alonso has a team-high three home runs this postseason and will pose a threat to ending the Dodgers pursuit for a second title in four years. And five Mets have six or more hits this postseason. It will be a challenge that will test the Dodgers bullpen, which excelled to close out the Padres.
In Friday’s Game 5, the Dodgers threw five pitchers and allowed just two hits. Every reliever combined to allow no hits in four total innings of relief. And it was timely hits from Kike Hernandez and Teoscar Hernandez who each hit solo home runs in the shutout win.
The celebrations will be brief with the next series starting on Sunday. But the Dodgers will enjoy knocking out a rival in the postseason in shutout fashion.