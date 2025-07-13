Scottish Open payouts, prize money and total purse for 2025

Golf fans knew that the 2025 Scottish Open figured to be one of the most exciting events on the PGA Tour (and DP World Tour) this season as everyone arrived at the Renaissance Club. After two white-knuckle finishes in the past two years, a loaded field promised another such end to the event. And sure enough, we got set up for that heading into Sunday with Rory McIlroy and Chris Gotterup tied for the lead with a talented chase pack not far behind them to close out the Scottish Open.
Shockingly enough, though, it was the relatively inexperienced Gotterup who took control of the final round early as McIlroy couldn't find his footing on the greens. While Matt Fitzpatrick and Marco Penge were also trying to make their run, though, it was Gotterup — trying to both pick up his second career win and qualify for The Open Championship — who kept the rest of the field at bay. That included, McIlroy, trying to win the 30th PGA Tour event of his career.
In addition to all of that, though, the players are obviously vying for the biggest Scottish Open payout possible from the $9 million total purse available between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour this week. They'll certainly have earned every bit of it with how tight the action has been, but let's dive into our full breakdown of the prize money available this week at the Renaissance Club.
2025 Scottish Open total purse, winner's prize money
The winner of the 2025 Scottish Open will receive $1.575 million in prize money from the aforementioned $9 million total. That's actually a bit lower than the normal standard 18% of the total purse, which surely has to do with the co-sanctioned nature of the event between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. Having said that, it's still a nice payout for the winner of such a loaded event with a great field. With that and the prep players can get for The Open, it's no wonder that this tournament is hosting one of the strongest fields in golf this week.
Scottish Open payouts distribution by finishing position in 2025
Finishing Position
Scottish Open Prize Money
Winner
$1.575 million
2nd
$985,500
3rd
$590,850
4th
$441,000
5th
$373,500
6th
$322,200
7th
$287,550
8th
$253,800
9th
$233,100
10th
$213,300
11th
$197,100
12th
$182,250
13th
$168,300
14th
$155,700
15th
$148,500
16th
$141,300
17th
$134,100
18th
$126,900
19th
$120,150
20th
$113,850
21st
$107,550
22nd
$102,600
23rd
$97,650
24th
$92,700
25th
$87,750
26th
$82,800
27th
$80,100
28th
$77,400
29th
$74,700
30th
$72,000
31st
$69,300
32nd
$66,600
33rd
$63,900
34th
$61,425
35th
$58,950
36th
$56,475
37th
$54,450
38th
$52,650
39th
$50,850
40th
$49,050
41st
$47,250
42nd
$45,450
43rd
$43,650
44th
$41,850
45th
$40,050
46th
$38,250
47th
$36,450
48th
$34,830
49th
$33,300
50th
$32,040
51st
$30,870
52nd
$29,700
53rd
$28,620
54th
$27,540
55th
$27,000
56th
$26,460
57th
$25,920
58th
$25,380
59th
$24,840
60th
$24,300
61st
$23,760
62nd
$23,220
63rd
$22,680
64th
$22,140
65th
$21,600
66th
$19,800
67th
$19,620
68th
$19,440
69th
$19,260
70th
$19,080
71st
$18,900
72nd
$18,720
73rd
$18,540
74th
$18,360
75th
$18,180
76th
$18,000
77th
$17,820
78th
$17,640
79th
$17,460
While the victor is the only player who will receive at least $1 million in prize money, there is still a nice payday about for the Scottish Open and a good finish. Every player inside the Top 20, and a few more that extends through the Top 22, will receive at least $100K in prize money this week. We also obviously see the payouts extend quite far with 79 players making the cut this week at the Renaissance Club.
Obviously, the payouts this week will ultimately pale in comparison to what we'll see next week at Royal Portrush for The Open Championship. However, when you look solely at the PGA Tour, this is the biggest total purse and pool of prize money that we've seen in the past three weeks.
Scottish Open payouts for winners, list of champions over the last 5 years
Year and Winner
Winner's Prize Money
Total Purse
2024: Robert MacIntyre
$1.575 million
$9 million
2023: Rory McIlroy
$1.575 million
$9 million
2022: Xander Schauffele
$1.44 million
$8 million
2021: Min Woo Lee
$1,333,330
$8 million
2020: Aaron Rai
$1,166,669
$7 million
The purse and the winner's prize money at the Scottish Open hasn't actually changed over the past three tournaments, with the total payouts sitting at $9 million and the winner's share coming in at $1.575 million. Having said that, with the rise in notoriety on this event, we have indeed seen a notable increase in the prize money overall at this event in recent years. Back when Aaron Rai won in 2020, the total purse was a full $2 million lower than it is now. Even more shocking, if you go back to 2016, the year before this became a Rolex Series event, the purse was only $3.25 million.
So, even if the past few years don't make it look so, there has definitely been a huge influx of money at the Scottish Open.