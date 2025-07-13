Scottish Open payouts, prize money and total purse for 2025

Golf fans knew that the 2025 Scottish Open figured to be one of the most exciting events on the PGA Tour (and DP World Tour) this season as everyone arrived at the Renaissance Club. After two white-knuckle finishes in the past two years, a loaded field promised another such end to the event. And sure enough, we got set up for that heading into Sunday with Rory McIlroy and Chris Gotterup tied for the lead with a talented chase pack not far behind them to close out the Scottish Open.

Shockingly enough, though, it was the relatively inexperienced Gotterup who took control of the final round early as McIlroy couldn't find his footing on the greens. While Matt Fitzpatrick and Marco Penge were also trying to make their run, though, it was Gotterup — trying to both pick up his second career win and qualify for The Open Championship — who kept the rest of the field at bay. That included, McIlroy, trying to win the 30th PGA Tour event of his career.

In addition to all of that, though, the players are obviously vying for the biggest Scottish Open payout possible from the $9 million total purse available between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour this week. They'll certainly have earned every bit of it with how tight the action has been, but let's dive into our full breakdown of the prize money available this week at the Renaissance Club.

2025 Scottish Open total purse, winner's prize money

The winner of the 2025 Scottish Open will receive $1.575 million in prize money from the aforementioned $9 million total. That's actually a bit lower than the normal standard 18% of the total purse, which surely has to do with the co-sanctioned nature of the event between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. Having said that, it's still a nice payout for the winner of such a loaded event with a great field. With that and the prep players can get for The Open, it's no wonder that this tournament is hosting one of the strongest fields in golf this week.

Scottish Open payouts distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position Scottish Open Prize Money Winner $1.575 million 2nd $985,500 3rd $590,850 4th $441,000 5th $373,500 6th $322,200 7th $287,550 8th $253,800 9th $233,100 10th $213,300 11th $197,100 12th $182,250 13th $168,300 14th $155,700 15th $148,500 16th $141,300 17th $134,100 18th $126,900 19th $120,150 20th $113,850 21st $107,550 22nd $102,600 23rd $97,650 24th $92,700 25th $87,750 26th $82,800 27th $80,100 28th $77,400 29th $74,700 30th $72,000 31st $69,300 32nd $66,600 33rd $63,900 34th $61,425 35th $58,950 36th $56,475 37th $54,450 38th $52,650 39th $50,850 40th $49,050 41st $47,250 42nd $45,450 43rd $43,650 44th $41,850 45th $40,050 46th $38,250 47th $36,450 48th $34,830 49th $33,300 50th $32,040 51st $30,870 52nd $29,700 53rd $28,620 54th $27,540 55th $27,000 56th $26,460 57th $25,920 58th $25,380 59th $24,840 60th $24,300 61st $23,760 62nd $23,220 63rd $22,680 64th $22,140 65th $21,600 66th $19,800 67th $19,620 68th $19,440 69th $19,260 70th $19,080 71st $18,900 72nd $18,720 73rd $18,540 74th $18,360 75th $18,180 76th $18,000 77th $17,820 78th $17,640 79th $17,460

While the victor is the only player who will receive at least $1 million in prize money, there is still a nice payday about for the Scottish Open and a good finish. Every player inside the Top 20, and a few more that extends through the Top 22, will receive at least $100K in prize money this week. We also obviously see the payouts extend quite far with 79 players making the cut this week at the Renaissance Club.

Obviously, the payouts this week will ultimately pale in comparison to what we'll see next week at Royal Portrush for The Open Championship. However, when you look solely at the PGA Tour, this is the biggest total purse and pool of prize money that we've seen in the past three weeks.

Scottish Open payouts for winners, list of champions over the last 5 years

Year and Winner Winner's Prize Money Total Purse 2024: Robert MacIntyre $1.575 million $9 million 2023: Rory McIlroy $1.575 million $9 million 2022: Xander Schauffele $1.44 million $8 million 2021: Min Woo Lee $1,333,330 $8 million 2020: Aaron Rai $1,166,669 $7 million

The purse and the winner's prize money at the Scottish Open hasn't actually changed over the past three tournaments, with the total payouts sitting at $9 million and the winner's share coming in at $1.575 million. Having said that, with the rise in notoriety on this event, we have indeed seen a notable increase in the prize money overall at this event in recent years. Back when Aaron Rai won in 2020, the total purse was a full $2 million lower than it is now. Even more shocking, if you go back to 2016, the year before this became a Rolex Series event, the purse was only $3.25 million.

So, even if the past few years don't make it look so, there has definitely been a huge influx of money at the Scottish Open.