Scottish Open payouts, prize money and total purse for 2025

Full payouts and prize money for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club with a $9 million purse on the line.
ByCody Williams|
Genesis Scottish Open 2025
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 | Andrew Redington/GettyImages

Golf fans knew that the 2025 Scottish Open figured to be one of the most exciting events on the PGA Tour (and DP World Tour) this season as everyone arrived at the Renaissance Club. After two white-knuckle finishes in the past two years, a loaded field promised another such end to the event. And sure enough, we got set up for that heading into Sunday with Rory McIlroy and Chris Gotterup tied for the lead with a talented chase pack not far behind them to close out the Scottish Open.

Shockingly enough, though, it was the relatively inexperienced Gotterup who took control of the final round early as McIlroy couldn't find his footing on the greens. While Matt Fitzpatrick and Marco Penge were also trying to make their run, though, it was Gotterup — trying to both pick up his second career win and qualify for The Open Championship — who kept the rest of the field at bay. That included, McIlroy, trying to win the 30th PGA Tour event of his career.

In addition to all of that, though, the players are obviously vying for the biggest Scottish Open payout possible from the $9 million total purse available between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour this week. They'll certainly have earned every bit of it with how tight the action has been, but let's dive into our full breakdown of the prize money available this week at the Renaissance Club.

2025 Scottish Open total purse, winner's prize money

The winner of the 2025 Scottish Open will receive $1.575 million in prize money from the aforementioned $9 million total. That's actually a bit lower than the normal standard 18% of the total purse, which surely has to do with the co-sanctioned nature of the event between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. Having said that, it's still a nice payout for the winner of such a loaded event with a great field. With that and the prep players can get for The Open, it's no wonder that this tournament is hosting one of the strongest fields in golf this week.

Scottish Open payouts distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position

Scottish Open Prize Money

Winner

$1.575 million

2nd

$985,500

3rd

$590,850

4th

$441,000

5th

$373,500

6th

$322,200

7th

$287,550

8th

$253,800

9th

$233,100

10th

$213,300

11th

$197,100

12th

$182,250

13th

$168,300

14th

$155,700

15th

$148,500

16th

$141,300

17th

$134,100

18th

$126,900

19th

$120,150

20th

$113,850

21st

$107,550

22nd

$102,600

23rd

$97,650

24th

$92,700

25th

$87,750

26th

$82,800

27th

$80,100

28th

$77,400

29th

$74,700

30th

$72,000

31st

$69,300

32nd

$66,600

33rd

$63,900

34th

$61,425

35th

$58,950

36th

$56,475

37th

$54,450

38th

$52,650

39th

$50,850

40th

$49,050

41st

$47,250

42nd

$45,450

43rd

$43,650

44th

$41,850

45th

$40,050

46th

$38,250

47th

$36,450

48th

$34,830

49th

$33,300

50th

$32,040

51st

$30,870

52nd

$29,700

53rd

$28,620

54th

$27,540

55th

$27,000

56th

$26,460

57th

$25,920

58th

$25,380

59th

$24,840

60th

$24,300

61st

$23,760

62nd

$23,220

63rd

$22,680

64th

$22,140

65th

$21,600

66th

$19,800

67th

$19,620

68th

$19,440

69th

$19,260

70th

$19,080

71st

$18,900

72nd

$18,720

73rd

$18,540

74th

$18,360

75th

$18,180

76th

$18,000

77th

$17,820

78th

$17,640

79th

$17,460

While the victor is the only player who will receive at least $1 million in prize money, there is still a nice payday about for the Scottish Open and a good finish. Every player inside the Top 20, and a few more that extends through the Top 22, will receive at least $100K in prize money this week. We also obviously see the payouts extend quite far with 79 players making the cut this week at the Renaissance Club.

Obviously, the payouts this week will ultimately pale in comparison to what we'll see next week at Royal Portrush for The Open Championship. However, when you look solely at the PGA Tour, this is the biggest total purse and pool of prize money that we've seen in the past three weeks.

Scottish Open payouts for winners, list of champions over the last 5 years

Year and Winner

Winner's Prize Money

Total Purse

2024: Robert MacIntyre

$1.575 million

$9 million

2023: Rory McIlroy

$1.575 million

$9 million

2022: Xander Schauffele

$1.44 million

$8 million

2021: Min Woo Lee

$1,333,330

$8 million

2020: Aaron Rai

$1,166,669

$7 million

The purse and the winner's prize money at the Scottish Open hasn't actually changed over the past three tournaments, with the total payouts sitting at $9 million and the winner's share coming in at $1.575 million. Having said that, with the rise in notoriety on this event, we have indeed seen a notable increase in the prize money overall at this event in recent years. Back when Aaron Rai won in 2020, the total purse was a full $2 million lower than it is now. Even more shocking, if you go back to 2016, the year before this became a Rolex Series event, the purse was only $3.25 million.

So, even if the past few years don't make it look so, there has definitely been a huge influx of money at the Scottish Open.

