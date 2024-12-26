Seahawks vs. Bears inactives: Week 17 injury report for Thursday Night Football
Prior to the beginning of the 2024 NFL season, there was reason to believe that Thursday's Week 17 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears would be critical in determining how the NFC playoff bracket would turn out. That isn't what wound up happening.
The Seahawks lived up to their end of the bargain, as they currently sit at 8-7 on the year. They're just one game back of the Los Angeles Rams for first place in the NFC West and still have a shot at earning a Wild Card spot with a little bit of luck. This game is of utmost importance to them.
On the flip side, though, this season has been nothing short of disastrous for the Bears. Not only are they 4-11, but they're hoping to put an end to their nine-game losing streak against Seattle. A win would be nice, but they have little to play for at this point.
As is the case with just about every game, the injury report can wind up being a huge factor when determining the final outcome. With that in mind, here are the inactives for Thursday's game.
Seahawks inactives for Week 17 vs. Bears
Player
Position
Injury
Week 17 Status
Brady Russell
TE
Foot
OUT
Kenneth Walker III
RB
Ankle
OUT
The Seahawks injury list isn't lengthy by any means, but it does include one massive name. Kenneth Walker III hasn't had the best season but he's still one of the better young running backs in football. He's set to miss his third game out of Seattle's last four with an ankle injury.
With Walker out, Zach Charbonnet figures to step in as the team's RB1. When filling in for Walker just three weeks ago, Charbonnet had 134 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and even chipped in 59 yards in the air as well. He has the potential to have a big game against a Bears defense that's allowed the seventh-most rushing yards per game.
Joining Walker on the injury report is Brady Russell, a tight end who has played in just 33 offensive snaps all season. Russell appears mostly on special teams, and is set to miss his third straight game.
Bears inactives for Week 17 vs. Seahawks
Player
Position
Injury
Week 17 Status
Gervon Dexter Sr.
DL
Knee
Questionable
Elijah Hicks
S
Ankle/Foot
OUT
Travis Homer
RB
Hamstring
OUT
Teven Jenkins
OG
Calf
OUT
Doug Kramer
OL
Shoulder
Questionable
Tarvarius Moore
S
Knee
OUT
Amen Ogbongbemiga
LB
Hip
Questionable
The Bears injury report might not include as big of a name as Walker, but it is lengthy and does feature some key players on their roster.
Chicago's biggest weakness is its offensive line, and Teven Jenkins is arguably their best offensive lineman. He's set to miss Thursday's game with a calf injury after not practicing all week.
Joining Jenkins on the sidelines are Tarvarius Moore and Elijah Hicks, two defensive backs. While Chicago's starters in its secondary are healthy, they lose valuable depth against a Seahawks passing attack which ranks fourth in the NFL in yards per game in the air.