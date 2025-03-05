Seahawks are putting all their eggs in one basket after Metcalf, Lockett updates

When head coaches arrive to a new team, they typically do not have loyalty to the prior regime’s players. Over their first couple of seasons, they reshape the roster with players that fit their philosophy, culture and scheme.

The Seattle Seahawks began the process of redefining their identity shortly after hiring head coach Mike Macdonald last offseason. The 36-year-old coach removed remnants of former coach Pete Carroll's rich legacy from the team’s facilities, including a basketball hoop inside the auditorium of Seahawks headquarters and wall-sized murals of the team’s most memorable moments under Carroll.

After making considerable changes to the defensive roster last year, Seattle appears to be embarking on a massive offensive renovation this offseason. The Seahawks released veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett on Wednesday, marking the end of his 10-year tenure with the team. Shortly after Lockett’s release, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf requested to be traded to a team that could be a Super Bowl contender.

Seahawks may be placing too much responsibility on Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Seahawks had already engaged in trade discussions about Metcalf prior to the request, Schefter added, which suggests that the desire for a trade may be mutual. Without Metcalf, Seattle’s offense would have to rely heavily on third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and find additional weapons through free agency or the draft.

Smith-Njigba has improved rapidly since he was selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he has yet to prove that he can be a consistent threat. He would receive more attention from defenses without Metcalf’s presence on the perimeter, especially since Seattle also doesn’t have any other established talent in their wide receiver room. If the young wideout struggles to get open against more challenging coverage looks, Seattle’s passing game would have few other options to target.

Metcalf is looking for a new deal as he enters the final year of his three-year, $72 million contract. Despite having six years of experience under his belt, he is only 27 years old and still has plenty left in the tank.

The 6-foot-3 wide receiver has used his height advantage to reel in contested catches in the red zone, while his 4.33-second 40-yard dash has allowed him to run past cornerbacks in the open field. The two-time Pro Bowler has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards or posted double-digit touchdowns in four of his six seasons.

Metcalf was hampered by an MCL injury during the 2024 season and finished with just 66 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games. The star wideout’s ailments opened the door for Smith-Njigba to enjoy a breakout campaign, and the 23-year-old led the team with 100 catches for 1,130 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his sophomore season.