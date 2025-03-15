Seahawks newcomer Cooper Kupp proves DeMarcus Lawrence’s point about Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have lost a significant amount of leadership this offseason. Offensive guard Zack Martin and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence both joined the team as first- and second-round picks in the 2014 NFL Draft. Eleven years later, they’re both stepping out of Jerry World, albeit with different perspectives.

While Martin held a press conference to announce the end of his decorated playing career, Lawrence joined the Seattle Seahawks in free agency. Following his arrival in Seattle, the defensive end told reporters that he decided to leave Dallas because he didn’t believe they could win a Super Bowl championship. The comments sparked a war of words between Lawrence and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons on social media. To Parsons, Lawrence was envious. To Lawrence, Parsons was delusional. To the world, it was ordinary offseason behavior from the Cowboys.

At least one player had an opportunity to weigh in on the matter, and he seemingly sided with Lawrence’s position. Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Seahawks, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cooper Kupp picked the Seahawks over the Cowboys

Kupp became a free agent after being released by the Rams on Wednesday, and the Cowboys were immediately named as a potential landing spot. Dallas hired former Oregon co-offensive coordinator Junior Adams as their wide receivers coach in early February. Kupp crossed paths with Adams during his time at Eastern Washington and said no other coach had a greater impact on him as a player.

Kupp’s connection to Adams was expected to help recruit him to Dallas, but the 31-year-old had an even closer bond with Seattle. The 31-year-old wide receiver grew up in Yakima, Wash., roughly 140 miles from Seattle. That likely played a much more significant role in his homecoming than championships, but it still shows that the Cowboys have lost much of their allure.

Perhaps both Parsons and Lawrence have a point. Lawrence’s comments were likely caused by bitter feelings about contract negotiations. On the other hand, the Cowboys are not in any position to win the Super Bowl. That may not matter to a younger player like Parsons, but it does to a player in the twilight of his career. Then again, Seattle isn’t exactly close to a championship either.

At the end of the day, this should say more about Jerry Jones’ poor leadership than it does about anything else.