Seahawks rookie already forcing his way into starting lineup at OTAs

The Seattle Seahawks have been a successful NFL franchise for most of the last decade-plus, but one of its biggest weaknesses over the years has been the offensive line. The Seahawks have tried to improve in the trenches through countless draft picks and free agent signings, leaning on their defense and their running game to mask some of the issues. Now that the team has retooled its roster and has a new cast of skill players, it seems to be following a current NFL trend by building from the inside out.

Many of the issues over the years pointed at the play of the offensive tackles. From former Western Kentucky tight end George Fant to former All-Pro Duane Brown and draft picks like Jamarco Jones, Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas, and Justin Britt, there seemed to be no permanent solution. While two of those players are still in Seattle, most others had their best seasons with other teams, and some even moved away from the tackle position.

Yet, Grey Zabel, this year's first-round pick, is giving Seahawks' fans hope during his first OTAs. That's because he is already working with the first-team offensive line as the left guard.

Grey Zabel's already working with Seahawks starting offensive line in OTAs

Cross and Lucas have locked down the tackle spots when healthy, presumably solving the persistant tackle issue (for now). Zabel is taking reps at left guard with the first team. It's often expected that a first-round pick will find his way into the starting lineup during his rookie season, and the North Dakota State product seems to be well on his way.

Seattle took Zabel with the 18th overall pick in April's draft, making him the fifth offensive lineman selected and second guard. He also played right and left tackle at North Dakota State, but draft experts projected him as a guard in the NFL. ESPN's draft rankings even had him as the top guard prospect in the entire draft class. Plus, that position versatiltiy can be extremely helpful for a Seattle team with a thin and relatively young and inexperienced offensive line -- especially on the interior -- entering the season.

Offensive line play will be critical for Seattle after all the changes on offense. Its receiving corps took big hits with the DK Metcalf trade and Tyler Lockett's departure in free agency, and new quarterback Sam Darnold has far less mobility than his predecessors. Consistency on that side of the ball will be crucial going forward, and if Zabel's early impressions and progress are any indication, he can be a key pillar as the team attempts to build up that side of the ball.