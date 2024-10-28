SEC standings after Texas A&M tops LSU: Can anyone unseat the Aggies?
It’s very possible Texas A&M will end up being the best team in the SEC this season, at least in the standings. The Aggies and Georgia are probably the only teams that seem unbeatable in the conference at this point. Texas A&M made a move that probably should have been made before now.
The Aggies, which trailed early in the second half, pulled Conner Weigman in the second half against LSU and it was Marcel Reed that carried the Aggies to the eventual dominant win. It seems that may be enough to push Reed into the full-time starter spot.
He probably should have never been pulled after starting three games and dictating a productive offense in relief.
Be that as it may, the Aggies are the best team in the SEC right now and it looks like they’re going to be a sure-fire team in the SEC title game in Atlanta in a month.
SEC Standings after Week 9: Texas A&M controls its destiny
Team
Conference record
Overall record
No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies
5-0
7-1
No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs
4-1
6-1
No. 6 Texas Longhorns
3-1
7-1
No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers
3-1
6-1
No. 16 LSU Tigers
3-1
6-2
No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide
3-2
6-2
Arkansas Razorbacks
3-2
5-3
No. 25 Missouri Tigers
2-2
6-2
No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels
2-2
6-2
Vanderbilt Commodores
2-2
5-3
Florida Gators
2-2
4-3
South Carolina Gamecocks
2-3
4-3
Oklahoma Sooners
1-4
4-4
Auburn Tigers
1-4
3-5
Kentucky Wildcats
1-5
3-5
Mississippi State Bulldogs
0-5
1-7
Can any SEC team unseat the undefeated Aggies?
As good as Texas A&M has been, is it really possible they go into the conference title game on an 11-game win streak? The Aggies haven’t lost since dropping the first game of the year to Notre Dame.
On paper, the Aggies should have any issues until the last game of the regular season against Texas, which is ranked No. 6 in the AP poll. That said, South Carolina and Auburn could be trap games for the Aggies. The Tigers have struggled but have nothing to lose. So hosting a top 10 team might stir up upset fever.
As for South Carolina, they could easily spoil the Aggies unblemished conference record too. Both games are on the road so that could be an interesting test.
For Texas, it could be the game that kicks the Longhorns out of the championship game contention. The Aggies aren’t just winning at home, they’re stomping teams in College Station. Texas already lost to Georgia and struggled against Vanderbilt. A road win over the Aggies isn’t certain.
The Longhorns are the best chance to end Texas A&M’s run through the SEC with first-year coach Mike Elko. Don’t be shocked if the Aggies rule arguably the toughest conference this season. Especially now that Reed might be the full-time starter.