The secret to Denver's success was pretty obvious the whole time
The Denver Nuggets have a 24-15 record and are the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Despite a somewhat concerning start, the Nuggets are back on track. Moreover, Nikola Jokic is having another incredible season averaging career-highs in points (31.2), and 3-point percentage (47.1). Jokic very well could earn his fourth MVP this season. The Nuggets are clear title contenders with Jokic's elite play and Denver's playoff experience.
One player who doesn't get enough credit for the Nuggets' success is Aaron Gordon. The athletic 6-foot-8 forward has been a vital part of Denver's core since arriving in 2021 including their 2023 championship. Gordon was out for nine games with a calf injury, however, he has returned for the past two games and the Nuggets look even better. The Nuggets are 2-0 with Gordon back in the lineup including a dominant 118-99 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Gordon raises the Nuggets ceiling and will be especially crucial in the playoffs. Let's dive into Gordon's importance to the Nuggets.
Aaron Gordon's impact
Gordon's value is mostly on the defensive end. His size, length, and athleticism allow him to guard multiple positions. Additionally, Gordon is both an off-ball disruptor and an on-ball stopper. He consistently guards the opposing team's best player regardless of position and can protect the paint if needed. His versatile skill set and well-rounded impact make him the Nuggets' best defender.
Having an athletic forward like Gordon next to Jokic is ideal for the Nuggets. On the season the Nuggets have the 16th-best defense in nine games without Gordon they fell to 22nd. Impressively, he ranks in the 82nd percentile for Defensive Plus-Minus and is also a high-level rebounder.
While Gordon's defensive impact is most notable he also provides a ton of value on the offensive end. He posts averages of 13.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists with shooting splits of 53.7/44.2/75.4. Gordon's 44.2 percent from 3 on 2.9 attempts is notable as it's on pace to be a career-high by 10 percentage points. Last year Gordon shot just 29 percent from beyond the arc. His development as a shooter could be vital to a Nuggets team that ranks last in 3-point attempts and 29th in 3-pointers made.
Gordon is highly impactful as a lob threat and interior scorer, he shoots 60.2 percent at the rim. His constant cutting helps create shots open shots inside and makes him an ideal fit next to Jokic. Gordon's connection with Jokic is clear as the duo has an impressive 9.9 net rating. Furthermore, his screening helps open up the game for his teammates. He also contributes to the Nuggets as a secondary playmaker.
In his first two games back Gordon came off the bench. Russell Westbrook took his place in the starting lineup and has been playing stellar. Notably, the Nuggets have a 14-4 record with Westbrook as a starter. Regardless, it's possible Gordon eventually returns to the starting lineup in place of Westbrook or more likely Christian Braun. Either way, Gordon will likely be part of the Nuggets closing lineup and is still immensely valuable to Denver.
With Gordon back healthy the Nuggets look like a real threat in the Western Conference and should be favorites behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, you simply can't count this team out come playoff time.