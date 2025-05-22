Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP continued a rare streak that Anthony Edwards could end

After a suspenseful wait by the league office, the NBA has officially named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the 2024-25 Most Valuable Player. In what turned out to be a tightly contested but well-deserved win over Nikola Jokić, SGA takes home the first MVP award of his career — and possibly not his last.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged a blistering 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 1.7 steals per game this season, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a league-best 68-14 record and the top seed in the Western Conference. Along the way, he shattered single-season records for the most 20-point, 30-point, and 40-point games, further cementing his status as one of the league’s most unstoppable offensive forces.

But SGA’s rise to the top of the MVP ladder also marks a significant continuation in NBA history — he is now the seventh consecutive international player to win the award. (He's from Canada). The last time we saw such a run was from 2005 to 2007, when Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki reigned supreme. At 26, Gilgeous-Alexander is now the face of a new generation of global dominance in the NBA.

So, who breaks the of streak of international NBA MVPs?

That’s the question circulating across front offices, fan circles, and talk shows. When will a U.S.-born player reclaim MVP? While names like Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brunson, and even Cade Cunningham have been floated as future candidates, one name stands out from the rest — Anthony Edwards.

Some have labeled him the next Michael Jordan. Others say he’s the future face of the league. But a growing number believe he’s the next MVP.

Edwards finished the 2024-25 season averaging 27.6 points per game, ranking fourth in the league and first among U.S.-born players. He led the NBA in made 3s (320), improving his percentage from deep by nearly four percentage points from last year. Yet, it’s not just the numbers that pop — it’s the attitude.

Edwards plays with the kind of ferocity that mirrors the greats. A cold-blooded scorer and fearless competitor, he’s led the Minnesota Timberwolves to their second straight Western Conference Finals appearance — even after the franchise traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks. Edwards didn’t just adjust to the roster overhaul. He thrived in it, carving out a lane entirely his own.

The Harden connection

The last American-born player to win MVP? James Harden in 2018. That season, he didn’t just dominate statistically — he reshaped offensive expectations. Harden’s MVP campaign culminated in a Western Conference Finals duel with the Golden State Warriors, etching his place in NBA lore.

Edwards is following a strikingly similar path: an elite scorer, carrying a franchise, all while facing heavy media scrutiny. But he’s not just chasing awards — he’s trying to make a statement.

One that says the next great era of NBA basketball might just be born in America once again.

And Anthony Edwards is ready to be its face.