Shedeur Sanders is forcing the Browns to take him seriously at OTAs

Shedeur Sanders is once again the hot topic of the Cleveland Browns during OTAs. This time, though, he’s proving to the coaching staff and even the fanbase that he’s earning his way through the depth chart. Last week, when Sanders turned heads, contextually, we were reminded he was doing 7-on-7 drills. This time around, he’s getting 11-on-11 action.

It’s a step in the right direction and more proof the Browns are truly in the thick of a dramatic quarterback battle. They have four players who are essentially battling for two spots. Though that’s not confirmed, it’s not customary for a team to take three quarterbacks into the regular season on the 53-man roster.

Sanders has an uphill battle to make the roster, but the fact that he’s getting 11-on-11 drills is proof the coaching staff are starting to trust him more. According to Cleveland.com and Mary Kay Cabot, Wednesday wasn’t the first day Sanders was in 11-on-11 drills, but it was the first time it was during an open session.

Cleveland Browns getting it right giving Shedeur Sanders more opportunities

Reading into this competitive quarterback battle, it feels like the Browns are treating Sanders with extra caution. Not that he’s not ready to be fully unloaded, but because they want to get this one right. Sanders was a steal in the fifth round in the sense that there weren’t five quarterbacks better than him in the 2025 class.

Cleveland is known to ruin young quarterbacks early and setting themselves up for failure in rushing the progress of underdeveloped talent. It seems they’re trying to get this one right with Sanders. That’s why they are easing him into full team drills ahead of mandatory minicamp, where he’ll finally get a shot at first-team action.

They know with three other quarterbacks, there’s no need to rush his development. Joe Flacco is a one-year rental; Cleveland opted not to give Kenny Pickett a fifth-year option, signaling they’re done with him after this year too most likely. Which really leaves Gabriel and Sanders in a battle for next year.

Shedeur Sanders needs to be eased into action and Browns are abiding by that

If the Browns truly see Sanders as their long-term option under center, they’re doing everything right in not throwing him to the wolves. It happened with essentially every rookie quarterback they’ve taken in the last two decades.

I’m not saying the Browns are relying on Sanders to be their guy for the future. He could very well get cut before the preseason’s even over. But if they do see some potential in him, it’s good they are easing him into the NFL the right way.

The Browns aren’t known for being cautious with their quarterbacks. This is a good sign that they’re not only patient with Sanders, but that he’s also showing the coaches it was worth drafting a second quarterback.