Showers in Greenville cancel final Series 1 gameday of AUSL All-Star Cup

On what was supposed to be the last day of the first AUSL All-Star Cup series Wednesday, rain in Greenville, N.C. forced the league to cancel the planned doubleheader of Team Corrick (Purple) vs. Team Ocasio (Blue) and Team Kilfoyl (Orange) vs. Team Lorenz (Gold). The day was meant to be more than just a game at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium for the league’s exposure, as these professionals would have shown their talent in front of potential future stars from the 2025 Little League World Series held on the same field.

The first game between Purple and Blue was just getting started as Team Corrick led 2-0 on the top of the second inning, only for showers to arrive at the area and have the tarp cover the field. The day was called off due to the inclement weather and the AUSL does not plan to reschedule either game.

Garcia is still on top of the standings, but neither her nor Kilfoyl are one of the three captains in week two

Rachel Garcia leads the league with 458 total points after the first quarter, with Kayla Kowalik in second, Team Orange captain Lexi Kilfoyl in third, then Sarah Willis and Kendra Falby rounding out the top five after four complete games. As captains Amanda Lorenz of Gold places in seventh, Aleshia Ocasio of Blue stands at 31st and Georgina Corrick of Purple finds herself in 53rd, neither three are calling the shots in the upcoming slate. Because Garcia, Kilfoyl, Ocasio, Lorenz, and eight other All-Star Cup players will not be available for Series 2 as they are competing at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China, only three teams will play during the week with the captains being Kowalik for Gold, Willis for Orange, and Falby for Blue.

The All-Star Cup will take a two-week break before heading to Rosemont, Ill for the rest of the season, and the three new captains assemble the Series 2 rosters on Tuesday, Aug. 12. Play resumes with Team Kowalik facing Team Falby on Tuesday, Aug. 19, followed by Team Falby going against Team Willis on Wednesday, Aug. 20. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at Parkway Bank Sports Complex, then the matchup for Wednesday will start at 9 p.m. CT. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN2.