Skip Bayless uses Cooper DeJean pick-6 for immaculately horrible LeBron take
The Philadelphia Eagles' defense dominated the first half of Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was under pressure, essentially, for 30 minutes straight, leading to several sacks and a couple of costly interceptions.
The shining moment of the first half belonged to rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean, who picked an optimal moment for his first NFL interception. The 22-year-old, on his birthday no less, took an errant Mahomes pass all the way to the end zone for a pick-six. That made it 17-0 Eagles, giving Philadelphia a three-score lead.
It has been a magical first season for the 40th overall pick. This has a chance to be its defining moment. DeJean has the making of a future star, which FOX Sports personality Skip Bayless seems awfully excited about.
In classic Skip fashion, however, he found a way to twist DeJean's special moment into a laughable pot shot at LeBron James. Bayless has made a career of side-swiping LeBron, but this might the most egregious example yet. And that's saying something.
For more Super Bowl 59 updates, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs news and more, check out FanSided's Super Bowl LIX Hub, your ultimate guide to the Big Game.
Skip Bayless magically turns Cooper DeJean's Super Bowl pick-six into LeBron James critique
Please, somebody tell me what Skip is referring to here. It's a complete mystery. LeBron played football in high school and has made mention of his NFL potential in the past. You'd be a complete moron to deny that yes, LeBron probably would've made a nice tight end given his unmatched size, strength, quickness and hands, but I digress. He chose basketball and it has worked out in his favor.
Bayless has quite the warped perception of LeBron the person. James can be corny at times, but he's generally a standup citizen who does his best to elevate other athletes. He is always speaking positively on stars from across the sports world. The idea that James somehow wouldn't appreciate or respect DeJean, who has all the athletic tools we associate with top cornerbacks, is a bit nonsensical.
There isn't really a through line to this attempted takedown, which is what makes it such an instant classic in the Skip Bayless canon. The man cannot help himself. It's one of the great, one-sided rivalries in sports. LeBron has been at the top of his profession for two decades, doing nothing to besmurch Bayless or denigrate his status as a prime-time master of hot takes. Bayless has dug himself too far in, though. He simply cannot appreciate one great player (or even play) without finding an angle, or at least the illusion of an angle, to knock LeBron down a peg.
James, a longstanding Cowboys fan, ought to be aligned with Bayless on football opinions, but the Los Angeles Lakers star is never safe from a random Twitter jab. He's used to it. Thousands of nameless fans are typing away every day, spewing utter nonsense at one of the greatest athletes to walk this planet. Bayless just has an audience.