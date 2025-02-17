Sounds like Justin Fields could very well leave the Steelers in the dust
The Pittsburgh Steelers provided the perfect opportunity for Justin Fields to re-establish himself after his time in Chicago was less than exciting. Through the first six games of his tenure in Pittsburgh, he did just that.
That said, he was never their starter, though he didn’t play himself out of the starting role. But when Russell Wilson was cleared to return, it was no surprise to see him immediately take over. In doing so it drew a line in the sand.
Fields, though he’ll never admit it, was never a real option for the Steelers. If he was, there would be no reason to entertain bringing Wilson back. For as good as Wilson was this year, the last month of the season was so bad, it made Sam Darnold’s collapse look more respectable.
If the Steelers truly valued Fields as Wilson’s successor, then they wouldn’t be entertaining Trevor Lawrence trades, per rumors. Or pursuing any other quarterback for that matter. For the first time in his career, Fields has control over what team he will play for. He should take advantage of that.
Justin Fields should choose to go somewhere he’s wanted
According to a story in Steelers Depot, the Steelers have a plan B in place in the event Fields’ price tag this offseason is too steep. They could control that by giving him a franchise tag, though that seems extremely unlikely and way too costly.
Then again, this also wouldn’t be a conversation if the Steelers would have negotiated a contract with him already. The only reason they wouldn’t have is if they believe in him less than they believe in Wilson.
Fields deserves to go to a team that wants him. There are quite a few teams that could use him too. If the Los Angeles Rams part ways with Matthew Stafford, he could be Stafford’s replacement. Or if the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and even the New York Jets don’t want to take a chance on a rookie, he could be a great option, even if it's as a bridge QB.
There are also teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts and even the New Orleans Saints who could use a solid backup that can turn into a starter if they decide to make a change.
Any option feels better than returning to Pittsburgh for Fields. He’s not really wanted there — if he was, there wouldn’t be any quarterback controversy. He finally has sole control over what he does this offseason. Now he just has to make the best decision for himself.