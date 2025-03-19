Spurs fans should have all eyes on local product as March Madness gets underway

The NBA Draft has, historically, been very kind to the San Antonio Spurs but especially the past two years. In 2023, they landed the No. 1 pick and selected Victor Wembanyama. The paradigm-changing big man went on to win Rookie of the Year and then emerge as a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate before a season-ending condition (deep vein thrombosis) emerged in February.

In 2024, they took UConn guard Stephon Castle with the No. 4 pick. He's overcome a slow start to emerge as a strong Rookie of the Year candidate — averaging 13.8 points, 3.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. They also picked up De'Aaron Fox at the trade deadline and have young talents like Jeremy Sochan (21 years old), Devin Vassell (24) and Keldon Johnson (25) still developing.

They also have a chance to add another game-changing talent in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Tre Johnson could be the perfect for the Spurs in the 2025 NBA Draft

Chris Kline's latest pre-March-Madness Mock Draft has the Spurs taking Texas wing Tre Johnson with the No. 9 pick. Johnson is a super-charged scoring prospect and one of the best shooters in the draft, per Kline:

"Johnson has been spraying tough jumpers all season with unfathomable ease. He's a proficient 3-point threat, whether he's sprinting off a screen or sticking a pull-up jumper from several steps behind the NBA line. Rim pressure has not been a steady part of Johnson's diet, but he's a quick, bubbly ball-handler with incredible footwork in the mid-range. His touch on floaters and runners is highly promising. If he tightens the screws on his handle and keeps passing more, San Antonio might have a new star in the backcourt next to De'Aaron Fox."

Johnson led the SEC in scoring as a freshman, averaging 19.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game with a hefty 29.2 usage rate and a 55.5 true shooting percentage. His shooting and scoring touch would become even more dangerous when placed in a well-spaced attack around Fox and Wemby. At 6-foot-6, he would also give the Spurs a big backcourt, with plenty of minutes still available on the wing for Vassell and Castle.

The Spurs should be watching closely as Johnson makes his March Madness debut on Wednesday, Mar. 19 as Texas takes on Xavier in the First Four. If the Longhorns are able to beat Xavier and lock up a spot in the field of 68, they'll take on Illinois — setting up a matchup between Johnson and fellow first-round prospect Kasparas Jakucionis, a savvy offensive creator with great size, projected to the Hawks at No. 14 in Kline's latest mock.