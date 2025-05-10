Spurs' historically good luck is scary for Cooper Flagg sweepstakes

With the NBA Draft Lottery approaching on Monday, May 12, we will finally find out which team wins the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. And while they may not be the leaders in the clubhouse, the San Antonio Spurs are the one landing spot for the Flagg that would terrify the rest of the league. Not only would a pairing of Victor Wembanyama and Flagg position the Spurs as a terrifying defense from day one, but the team would surround them with a supporting cast that includes reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox.

The good news for Spurs fans (and the bad news for everyone else) is that history is on their side. In the eight lotteries they've participated in, San Antonio has never fallen, and has moved up five times. The Spurs have landed three No. 1 picks, including Wembanyama, Tim Duncan and David Robinson. With their own pick and the Atlanta Hawks' pick at their disposal, the Spurs have two chances of getting the No. 1 pick.

While those two picks only come with a 6.7 percent chance at vaulting to No. 1, history says we can't count the Spurs out. Let's further explore the insane possibility of San Antonio landing Flagg or another top prospect.

A possible Wembanyama-Flagg duo would set up a dynasty

Undoubtedly, Wemby and Flagg are two of the best defensive prospects in league history. The two would have the expectation of becoming the best defensive duo in the league in time: Their combination of rim protection, on-ball defense, versatility and length is truly unprecedented. Flagg's well-rounded offensive game and shot creation, paired with Wemby's offensive versatility, size and shooting, would also be off the charts.

Along with Castle, Fox and Devin Vassell, the Spurs would be well-positioned for a dynasty. The Spurs' future is already so bright with Wemby and this talented surrounding core, they would be truly unfair if they got Flagg.

Landing Flagg is far from the only positive outcome for the Spurs

Of course, Flagg is the crown jewel of this draft class and the first person you'd think of when you hear the Spurs could move up. However, it's worth noting the team also has the eighth- and 13th-best odds, so it's still unlikely. Additionally, the Spurs have never moved up more than three spots despite their history of lottery luck. Regardless, even if they move up just a few spots, there are plenty of players to get excited about.

Ace Bailey's size and wing shooting make him an ideal fit for the Spurs. Similarly, Tre Johnson is an elite perimeter shooter. At No. 2, they'd have the chance to add Dylan Harper to a loaded guard room. VJ Edgecombe's athleticism and two-way play would be intriguing next to the Spurs' established core. They could even get crazy and draft an big man like Derik Queen at six or seven; Queen and Wemby's skill sets would complement each other nicely, and it would be a fascinating experiment. Could they even end up trading a high pick for a star like Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The possibilities are truly endless for the Spurs. Even if they stay where they are projected at No. 8 and 13, they would be adding to the lottery talents to an elite young core. Ultimately, there's no scenario where the Spurs can lose the lottery or the draft.