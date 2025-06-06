One jarring statistic should frighten Thunder fans after Game 1 collapse

In the first NBA Finals game in Oklahoma City in 13 years, the Indiana Pacers stunned the Thunder 111-110 on a game-winning shot by Tyrese Haliburton with 0.3 seconds remaining. Oklahoma City led until the final 0.3 seconds and held a lead as large as 15 points.

Haliburton finished the game with 14 points, and Pascal Siakam showed his experience in the NBA Finals, leading the Pacers with 19 points. Six Pacers players scored in double-figures in the Game 1 victory, Indiana's first since Game 3 of the 2000 NBA Finals.

In the loss, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 38 points, and the Thunder also received contributions from Jalen Williams, who scored 17 points. Despite this, Oklahoma City had Game 1 in their grasp and let it slip away in the fourth quarter. One statistic in particular should have Thunder fans concerned after the Game 1 loss

Thunder lose despite dominating the turnover battle

In Game 1, the Thunder limited their turnovers, and the Pacers struggled to take care of the basketball, yet still found a way to win. The Pacers lost the turnover battle 25 to 7, and Oklahoma City scored 11 points off those turnovers.

This statistic should cause much concern for Oklahoma City heading into Game 2 because if the Pacers are still able to find a way to win despite struggling with turnovers, imagine what they can do as a team going forward in the series if they can limit their mistakes.

What do the Thunder need to do to bounce back in Game 2?

Despite the strong performances from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, the Thunder will need more production out of the third member of their big three, Chet Holmgren. Holmgren struggled in Game 1 scoring six points on just 2 of 9 shooting.

While the Thunder's defense played well by forcing turnovers, it was their scoring that was inconsistent throughout the game. Oklahoma City shot 39.8 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three point range. If the Thunder can improve offensively and continue to be consistent on defense, the Thunder will bounce back in Game 2 and the series will be tied at one heading to Indianapolis.