Stats don't lie: Super Bowl LIX was just latest example of NFL's Taylor Swift fatigue
The Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 romp over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX represented a changing of the guard in the NFL. For the last three years, Patrick Mahomes and Co. had developed an air of inevitability; no matter what situation they found themselves in, no matter what opponent they faced, the Chiefs came out on top, winning two straight titles and getting to within a game of a historic threepeat.
And then, over four hours in New Orleans, the Eagles stuffed that inevitability into a trash can, physically bullying the two-time defending champs in a game that wasn't even as close as the final score suggests. As long as Mahomes and Andy Reid are still around, Kansas City isn't going anywhere any time soon. But Sunday's loss made them finally look mortal again, like a team with weaknesses that can be exploited rather than the NFL's boogeyman.
Which is welcome news to anyone who had grown sick and tired of the Chiefs' recent reign atop the league. Even better? Kansas City's downfall might be taking Taylor Swift with them, at least if FOX's Super Bowl broadcast is any indication.
For more Super Bowl 59 updates, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs news and more, check out FanSided's Super Bowl LIX Hub, your ultimate guide to the Big Game.
Super Bowl LIX broadcast featured shockingly little screen time for Taylor Swift
Ever since she started publicly dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift has been a mainstay on broadcasts of Kansas City games, particularly in the playoffs. Which was understandable enough, at least at first: She's the biggest pop star on Earth, after all, taking up a renewed interest in America's most popular sport in support of a team that was on its way to establishing a dynasty.
But as the nation got bored of the Chiefs, they also got bored of Swift. And that showed on Sunday night: Despite all the media attention on the Super Bowl, Swift was more or less an afterthought of FOX's broadcast. According to Reddit user JPAnalyst (god bless Reddit), Swift appeared just once on camera during the game, for a total of seven seconds. That's significantly below the norm, and is the extension of a downward trend: She's gone from 54 seconds of air time during the Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans to 15 seconds in the AFC title game win over the Buffalo Bills to just seven seconds on Sunday.
The relative lack of attention also coincides with decline in Kelce's game; it should come as no surprise that Swift spends more time on camera the more stats her boyfriend puts up, and Kelce has combined for just 58 yards on six receptions over the last two contests. As long as Swift and Kelce are in a relationship and Kelce is an active player, she'll always be an object of interest. But it seems like the country collectively exorcised some Chiefs-related demons on Sunday, both on the field and off.