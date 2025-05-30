Steelers couldn't wait to give George Pickens number to a literal no-name

The Pittsburgh Steelers are makin' moves this offseason. Not long after acquiring DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, the Steelers turned around and dealt George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys in a separate blockbuster. It was a long time coming for No. 14, who inspired a love-hate relationship with the Steelers fanbase.

While Pickens was undeniably the most talented playmaker on this Steelers roster, he was also a constant source of conflict in the locker room. Entering the final year of his contract, it became clear the Steelers did not want to pay him. The Cowboys, in need of another pass-catcher to supplement CeeDee Lamb (and a bit more immune to off-field tomfoolery), may be more accommodating.

With Pickens gone, his No. 14 was put up for grabs. Now it has been claimed, and the player donning Pickens' old number is sure to raise some eyebrows.

Steelers give George Pickens' former No. 14 to third-string RB Kenneth Gainwell

Pittsburgh handed No. 14 to Kenneth Gainwell, a no-name free agent signing who currently profiles (at best) as a third-string, change-of-pace option behind third-round pick Kaleb Johnson and fan favorite Jaylen Warren.

Now, is this truly noteworthy? No, not really. Pickens obviously wasn't going to have his number retired after three tumultuous seasons. It's just a number, and Gainwell is doing his part to distance himself from the association.

"It means a lot to me. I’m excited about it, ” Gainwell told reporters (h/t Steelers Nation). "I know it was a previous guy number, but that don’t mean nothing these days, but I’m excited to be back in 14 and continue that legacy.”

Gainwell spent his first four NFL seasons across state in Philadelphia, where he contributed sparsely to a Super Bowl run as Saquon Barkley's backup in 2024. Gainwell wore No. 14 in Philly, so it's only natural for him to reclaim the number in Pittsburgh.

Kenneth Gainwell accepted some baggage with No. 14, if he makes the roster

That said, numbers mean something in sports, and this is the sort of thing fans latch onto — especially when a number used to belong to such a high-profile and controversial player. Pickens made his bones in Pittsburgh and put up monster numbers in a mediocre Steelers offense. Despite all the off-field noise and nonsense, Pickens was a dynamic playmaker and Pittsburgh's only real source of firepower next to subpar quarterbacks like Kenny Pickett and Russell Wilson.

Now in Dallas, Pickens ought to thrive as defenses commit resources to stopping CeeDee Lamb. Dak Prescott is far and away the best QB Pickens has played with, so his numbers should remain steady, even if he's no longer the featured pass-catcher that he was in Pittsburgh.

Passing Pickens' number to a member of the roster fringe who may not even survive to Week 1 is admittedly funny. That No. 14 carried a lot of baggage over the last few years. Now Gainwell is tasked with carving out a lane and building his own Steelers legacy in No. 14, which is easier said than done. Again, there's a good chance he's on the chopping block by the end of training camp, so he faces an uphill battle.

Credit to Gainwell for handling an awkward situation with grace. If he can make the team and give the Steelers good reps in a young backfield, this story will fade quickly. If he can't, well... good luck living it down.