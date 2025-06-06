Steelers fans can’t ignore what PFF rankings say about this roster

In Pittsburgh, the Steelers' signing of Aaron Rodgers has caused a stir. It’s unclear whether he's roused a convulsion or something akin to a coma patient twitching, but only time will tell. For now, Rodgers donning the black and gold raises the ceiling a notch over Mason Rudolph’s reach. Whether they can touch that ceiling may not rest completely on Rodgers’ shoulders.

The Aaron Rodgers effect

Rodgers potentially brings an upgrade in quarterback play to Pittsburgh, but Pro Football Focus' analysis shows how their talent level has suffered relative to their competition. Since 2023, the Steelers roster has eroded its talent reserves and fallen behind the NFL’s upper echelon franchises. They’ve struggled to hit on first-round picks, and sleep walked through free agency. Before the 2023 season, Pro Football Focus graded Pittsburgh as a top-10 roster . By the summer of 2024 PFF classified Pittsburgh’s roster as the NFL’s16th best. In PFF’s latest update, the Steelers were ranked 21st prior to Rodgers committing to a one-year deal in 2025.

Rodgers gives Pittsburgh their most accomplished starter since Ben Roethlisberger, but at this point in his career, he’s a 42-year-old conundrum. The four-time MVP and one-time mystic was absent for nearly the entire 2023 season after tearing his Achilles on the Steelers opening drive, and was a shell of his former self in 2024. His presence alone won’t be enough to reverse the arc of a roster that, over the last three seasons, has slid from respectable to fragile. In a way the Steelers and Rodgers are similar frogs in boiling water unaware of their respective regressions.

Departure of offensive playmakers

The top targets for Pittsburgh quarterbacks in 2023 were George Pickens and Diontae Johnson. By 2024, Johnson was shipped out and Pickens was paired with Calvin Austin and Van Jefferson. Johnson was a bust with Carolina and the Ravens last season, but the Steelers inability to close the deal on a WR2 has been one of the NFL’ longest-running recurring jokes. Currently, their most substantial receiver behind Metcalf is the 5-foot-9 Calvin Austin, who has registered 728 yards and five touchdowns in his first two seasons.

The offensive line is one area where they’ve improved dramatically since 2023. However, the offensive tackle position is unproven. In 2023, the Steelers trotted out Broderick Jones as a left tackle and Dan Moore at the right tackle position. Two years later, Jones is finally shifting to his natural position on the right side after shaky play on the blind side. The Steelers also moved on from Dan Moore after he unraveled in the second half of last season and replaced him with Troy Fautanu, who was injured for 95 percent of his rookie season.

The good news is that they upgraded at center with rookie sensation Zach Frazier, and are strong at guard where Mason McCormick returns after a strong rookie debut and standout blocker Isaac Seumalo. The departure of James Daniel was expected, even if it hurt, but it’s not crippling thanks to Khan;s upgrades.

Workhorse back Najee Harris decamped for the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason, and was replaced by free agent addition Kenneth Gainwell and rookie Kaleb Johnson. Johnson, the Big Ten Running Back of the Year, was drafted because of his familiarity with zone schemes. His 6.5 yards per carry on zone runs were the sixth-highest in college football, but he was a third round pick for a reason and there are questions remaining about his ability to make tacklers miss as a runner.

Defensively, they rely heavily on T.J. Watt’s pass rushing , but he tired out last season. Meanwhile, another All-Pro season is unlikely for Cam Heyward, who is due for a dip in play at the age of 36. There are high expectations for first-round pick Derrick Harmon, but rookies are a coin flip. In recent years, they’ve failed to hit on the draft’s most valuable picks which has been a limiting factor on their roster.

After being named an All-Pro three times prior to 2022, Minkah Fitzpatrick’s effectiveness has become a soft spot over the last two years. He went nearly two seasons without picking off a pass and 2025 could be a make-or-break season for him in Pittsburgh due to his exorbitant salary. At cornerback, Patrick Peterson was replaced by Donte Jackson. This offseason, the Steelers decided to let Jackson walk and signed former All-Pro Darius Slay Jr.

All in all, the Steelers have been slow to address systemic issues and the 2025 season is a Waterloo moment. They have top-end talent, but the depth is lacking. The Steelers bet big on Rodgers, hoping he can elevate a roster trending downward for three straight offseasons. It might work, but unless Pittsburgh rebuilds its depth, and cultivates young talent, Rodgers’ arrival will be remembered as a momentary flash, not a renaissance.