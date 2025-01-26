Sure sounds like Steelers are more fed up with George Pickens than they let on
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens will be the subject of trade rumors all offseason, even if the player himself has stated his desire to remain put. Pickens is controversial at times, yes, but he's also the best playmaker on the Steelers roster. It's not like they have much of a choice but to bring him back into the fold.
The Steelers questions started early this offseason, namely with the future of head coach Mike Tomlin. While Tomlin has been at the helm in Pittsburgh for nearly two decades, he also hasn't won a playoff game in eight years. Many of those results have been blowouts and at the mercy of some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, proving time and time again that Pittsburgh's defense-first philosophy does not work. This is why getting rid of Pickens via trade doesn't offer much hope. The Steelers cannot replace him, and their offense is bad as-is.
So, while I can believe Pittsburgh is frustrated with their top wide receiver for his mentality, it should come as no surprise that they're also willing to tolerate those same interactions. Until Pickens reaches the point of no return – we're talking Antonio Brown-level misbehavior – there's little reason for the Steelers to pull the trigger on any move.
Ed Bouchette, a longtime Steelers insider who has since retired, is well-connected in the industry and certainly understands Pittsburgh's intentions.
"I'd certainly get rid of the wide receiver one way or the other," Bouchette said on 93.7 The Fan. "For me, I'd want to get rid of him tomorrow."
Are the Steelers fed up with George Pickens?
Bouchette wasn't done, especially after host Jason Mackey joked that he was talking about Van Jefferson.
"You're not going to trade [Pickens] for a third-round pick. I'm not talking that. I'm talking about getting some real value for him. If you can get it, I'd do it...you're spinning your wheels. You might as well do something different," Bouchette continued.
Pickens told the media to stop 'lying for clicks' earlier in the offseason, but it sure sounds like there are folks inside the Steelers organization who – at the very least – are tired of Pickens act. That does not mean he will be traded, but it does suggest Pickens ought to change his behavior some.
It's not helping the team, and it's sure not helping Pickens as he hopes to negotiate a contract extension this offseason.