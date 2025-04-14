Steelers host NFL Draft sleeper they need to avoid at all costs

The entire Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase is on pins and needles as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches. How the front office decides to use the No. 21 pick could determine the arc of the organization's next decade.

Ever since the DK Metcalf trade, the prevailing theory has been that Pittsburgh might use this pick on a quarterback. The Kenny Pickett selection did not pan out, but the Steelers desperately need stability in the quarterback room. It has been a revolving door of mediocrity since Ben Roethlisberger retired.

This is probably not the best draft class on which to stake your franchise's future at quarterback, but the Steelers' options are otherwise limited. Unless Pittsburgh feels strongly about Aaron Rodgers or Kirk Cousins — and they should not — the draft is their best chance to address the future without losing sight of the presence. Mike Tomlin doesn't lose games, and I'd venture to guess a name like Jaxson Dart or Shedeur Sanders gives Pittsburgh a better chance to crack the playoffs than Mason Rudolph.

Nothing is ever guaranteed in the NFL Draft, however, and the Steelers' plans are very much contingent on the 20 teams selecting before them. There is a world in which neither Dart nor Sanders drop to No. 21, leaving the Steelers without a clear quarterback option in the first round. Reaching on Jalen Milroe or Tyler Shough is bad for business, and Pittsburgh's front office is generally disciplined to a fault when it comes to not gambling in the first round.

That could lead the Steelers to look for late-round gems, such as Syracuse's Kyle McCord.

Steelers host Syracuse's Kyle McCord as QB search gets desperate

Kyle McCord is scheduled to visit with the Steelers on Monday, per FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz. McCord is viewed as "one of the more undervalued players in the entire draft" after a strong pre-draft process. He finished his senior season with a bang at Syracuse, leading the ACC in completions (391), passing yards (4,779), and yards per game (367.6).

The former Ohio State castoff is undeniably talented. He has prototypical NFL size and athleticism at 6-foot-3, with a live arm and enough confidence to operate a professional offense. With the Steelers' explosive WR room, there's no doubt that McCord could put numbers on the board in Pittsburgh.

That said, he also led the ACC in interceptions (12), including a disastrous five-interception game against Pitt in Week 7. One could chalk that up to a fluky dud, but McCord's lack of composure under pressure was a huge sticking point for disgruntled Ohio State fans before his transfer to 'Cuse. It is also hard to ignore that the Buckeyes immediately won the championship after moving on from McCord, with his replacement, Will Howard, also draft-eligible and on the Steelers' radar.

If McCord didn't have what it takes to lead Ohio State in the Big Ten, it's hard to imagine him taking Pittsburgh to the promised land as a pro. The raw gifts are undeniable, and he may be worth a late flier somewhere, but he is not somebody the Steelers can invest in with any level of confidence. Positioning McCord as Rudolph's primary challenger for a starting gig ahead of training camp would be an unequivocal disaster for a Pittsburgh team that has already seen the Mike Tomlin experience through to its logical conclusion: 10 wins and a first-round postseason exit.