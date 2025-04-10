Steelers lose a key piece to Aaron Rodgers puzzle as wait drags on

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't necessarily need more wide receiver depth via NFL free agency, at least not yet. The Steelers already traded for DK Metcalf, previously of the Seattle Seahawks, earlier this offseason. George Pickens remains on the team and one of the more talent young receivers in the NFL. Whoever becomes the Steelers quarterback will have a litany of weapons to throw to.

For now, the odds are still in favor of Aaron Rodgers signing in Pittsburgh. Rodgers has long adored Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin, and the feeling is mutual. However, Rodgers is being very deliberate in how he chooses his next team, going through every option with intense scrutiny – one of which is to step away from the game altogether. Rodgers is 41 years old, after all, and he cannot play forever. He's also just a year removed from an Achilles injury.

Steelers won't make the Jets mistakes to appease Aaron Rodgers

Much of what made Rodgers a fit with the Jets wasn't just the coaching staff and system, but what New York's front office was willing to do to appease him. The Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator because of his previous experience with Rodgers. That did not go well. The Jets also signed any number of Rodgers former teammates with the Packers in hopes of making him comfortable enough to succeed. The New York Packers were a real thing, I assure you.

The Steelers, at least to this point, have not been willing to take that step. This is in part because Rodgers has yet to commit to them, either. We are just weeks ahead of the NFL Draft and the Steelers don't have an answer at quarterback beyond Mason Rudolph.

Steelers don't sign Allen Lazard, who remains with Jets instead

While Pittsburgh has insisted they'd be just fine going into the season with Rudolph as their starter, he is unlikely to lead them to the playoffs or extend Tomlin's winning seasons streak.

Had Pittsburgh signed Lazard, perhaps it would've been a sign of good faith to Rodgers camp that he should take the Steelers more seriously. Pittsburgh has already hosted the future Hall of Fame quarterback and agreed not to rush him. There is little more Rodgers can ask of them prior to letting the ink dry, and Lazard is a No. 3 wide receiver at best at this point in his career. Lazard instead chose to sign with the Jets on a reworked contract.

The Steelers were right to pass on Lazard, even if it costs them some real estate with Rodgers. It would not have been a positive precedent.