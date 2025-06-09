Steelers need to act fast to reunite Aaron Rodgers with former Packers teammate

The Pittsburgh Steelers could bolster their secondary by reuniting Aaron Rodgers with a former teammate. The Green Bay Packers released Jaire Alexander on Monday and if they make quick work of bringing him to Pittsburgh, it’s another way of showing their appreciation for Rodgers finally committing to the Steelers.

Pittsburgh has been very busy, defensively, adding Darius Slay this offseason. If they brought Alexander in as well, it would solidify the Steelers with a solid secondary that would almost certainly give them a leg up in the AFC and the AFC North. On top of that, Rodgers loves playing with his former teammates — even if Alexander is on defense.

Bringing Alexander in has its benefits, which is why the Steelers have to be quick in bringing him in. There won’t be a shortage of teams interested in signing Alexander. While Pittsburgh has a solid cornerback room already, adding Alexander makes them that much better.

The Aaron Rodgers effect can take over Pittsburgh as former Packer hits open market

This is two-fold. Rodgers has insider information on how talented Alexander is and what he can bring to the team. That’s why the Steelers might be able to convince Alexander to sign with them. If Rodgers wants a player, he’ll vouch for them. He could encourage Pittsburgh to make the move.

Remember how Allen Lazard ended up in New York? Rodgers pleaded his case for him. Remember how Davante Adams ended up forcing his way out of Las Vegas and landing with the Jets? Yeah, that was Rodgers, too. If he wants his team to pursue a player, he has that kind of influence. He could do the same with Alexander.

What does Jaire Alexander add to a crowded Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback room?

The Steelers brought back Joey Porter Jr. and added Slay this offseason. They have some solid cornerbacks already, so how does Alexander actually fit in with this cornerback room? Well, for one, they get depth.

More than that, though, they get three solid corners with one of them moving into the slot. Alexander and Slay have experience as slot guys, but primarily are outside cornerbacks. Porter Jr. doesn’t really play inside, so it’s not likely he moves inside out of necessity.

Slay is the older cornerback and has the most veteran leadership to bring to the cornerback room, so he’s probably the favorite to move inside. But still, with a room that has Porter Jr., Slay, and Alexander it’s a good problem to have in trying to decide which one changes their position.