Steelers pressed the mute button on Ben Roethlisberger in Fields-Wilson debate
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make at the quarterback position this offseason. The options aren't all that great, as Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are unlikely to take Pittsburgh to the Super Bowl next season. I don't mean to spoil the ending, but the Steelers will be assembled the same in 2025 – a dominant defense that fades as the season goes along, and quarterback play which leaves a lot to be desired. Did I give away the ending?
Wilson and Fields are both free agents this coming offseason. Pittsburgh is essentially forced to pick between the two. The correct option is not not available for an interview, in part because they do not exist. The Steelers must pick between a quarterback who failed them and led the team on a six-game losing streak, and one who was benched for that same quarterback after only six game. It doesn't sound great, does it. Welcome to my world.
Ben Roethlisberger doesn't think Steelers can make a bad choice at QB
The last truly great Steelers QB, Ben Roethlisberger, has a podcast where he discusses such things. Even Roethlisberger doesn't sound confident in the answer.
“I do,” Roethlisberger said when asked if both guys were capable. “I think both guys are. I think both guys have pros and cons, different things. I think whatever one they decide, if it’s one, it might not be one of these guys. Who knows, if they decide to go with one, I don’t think it’s the wrong choice.”
Roethlisberger isn't the end all, be all on the Steelers, but if a well-connected former Pittsburgh quarterback isn't expecting major changes at the position, then we shouldn't either.
The right answer to the question Ben was asked is Fields. Wilson's media relations team has tried to pressure the Steelers into an extension, and thus far they have failed. If anything, Russ has been exposed in the process. Wilson tried to pin the tough end to the regular season and playoffs on Arthur Smith, but that failed miserably. It was Russ who struggled when handed the playbook, and Wilson who again couldn't get the job done in the first half at Baltimore.
“All of them should be better next year if it’s the same offensive system. You get a year better, you’re going to be better, so each of them they’re probably going to play better," Roethlisberger continued.
Some quarterbacks deserve a second chance, but most of those players are under the age of 30. Wilson is not. Fields is just 25, and has shown some flashes. There's little conversation to be had at this point.