Steelers risk falling into Kenny Pickett trap all over again with rumored first-round target
The Pittsburgh Steelers' campaign ended with five straight losses, including a postseason blowout in Baltimore. All the good vibes from the first half of the season are nothing more than a distant memory. Now, there is real anxiety around how the organization moves forward.
Those hoping for a change at head coach were sorely disappointed when Mike Tomlin trade rumors were shot down. Omar Khan is sitting comfortably in the GM chair. The changes will need to come from within, which requires the front office to take a long look in the mirror and reckon with past failures. Confidence in the Steelers' capacity for such soul-searching varies from person to person.
What is clear is Pittsburgh's need to shake up the quarterback room. The Steelers went 6-6 in games Russell Wilson started, compared to 4-2 in games Justin Fields started. That is a noisy stat, but Wilson was the conductor behind Pittsburgh's late-season collapse. He cannot shoulder all the blame, of course, but Wilson's declining mobility and lack of size became a serious problem as the campaign progressed. He committed five turnovers over that final 0-5 stretch.
Fields is a strong candidate to start next season, but the Steelers can hardly view him as a surefire, long-term options at quarterback. We don't have a full season (and postseason) of quality football from Fields yet. Russ might also come back, but we know how much faith he deserves at this point.
As such, don't be shocked if Pittsburgh looks to the NFL Draft for a solution.
Steelers tied to potential quarterback solution with eerie Kenny Pickett vibes
There are Steelers scouts who "love" Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, per Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan. Mike Tomlin will attend next week's Senior Bowl to watch Milroe play, with those in the building viewing Milroe as a first-round talent and "potential franchise quarterback."
That feels notable. Oftentimes in the NFL, as with other major sports leagues, there is fire where there's smoke. The Steelers historically skate around major offensive upgrades in the first round, but the obvious recent exception was Kenny Pickett, the local quarterback selected 20th overall in 2022.
Pickett was a stretch at the time, with blatant shortcomings he was unable to overcome in Pittsburgh. Milroe is probably a "better" prospect, just by virtue of his elite athleticism and incredible improv skills, but the Crimson Tide star also has his share of red flags. Here is FanSided's Cody Williams measured take on the potential fit in his latest NFL mock draft:
"Given that Mike Tomlin also said previously that QB mobility would be crucial in their search to fill the void there, Milroe checks that box in spades. To be clear, I think this is a mistake but I'm not going to ignore the tea leaves. The Alabama product still leaves a bit to be desired as a thrower and in terms of pocket management, but his physical tools and dynamic ability as a rusher give him tremendous upside too. Pittsburgh would be taking a massive risk, but that's not to say it couldn't pay off — just that there's an equal if not greater chance of it backfiring spectacularly."
Milroe's fleetness of foot and penchant for creating with his legs is special, and the Alabama quarterback is not a stranger to the occasional gobsmacking bomb up the sideline. He has all the tools for success, but the tools mean nothing if Milroe can't nail down the fundamentals. If he can't sharpen his decision-making and cut down on interceptions (11 in 13 starts this season), it won't take long for Milroe to lose the faith of Pittsburgh's front office.
The Steelers are out of great options right now, but rushing into a union with Milroe because there's nothing better out there is not necessarily the best course of action. The Steelers could be better-served waiting for a stronger QB draft in 2026.