Steelers could replace Wilson and Fields with option only Arthur Smith would love
By Jack Posey
The Pittsburgh Steelers are at a pivotal point this offseason regarding the quarterback position. Since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement in 2021, the Steelers have had a revolving door of signal callers. Names such as Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Justin Fields, and Russell Wilson started a game for the black and yellow. Now, the organization is at an inflection point to solidify quarterback but the Steelers are trending towards making another mistake at the position.
The Steelers have an incredible defense but the horrendous offense has held them back on the whole. It seemed like this year they may have found their guy in Wilson when he won six in a row, but that was a mirage made clear when he then lost five in a row, including a Wild Card loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Despite his best efforts to stay, it may be in the best interest of the team to move on from the soon-to-be 36-year-old Wilson. And it looks like Fields is out the door too.
Steelers interest in Daniel Jones is a disaster waiting to happen
But who is next? Supposedly Daniel Jones. Yes, that Daniel Jones. The guy who underperformed his whole career for being a top-five pick, but led the Giants to a playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings, then signed a four-year and $160 million contract and continued to underperform. The G-Men finally chose to move on this past year, taking on a cap hit.
And now he is a free agent again, and the Steelers are reportedly interested according to team insider Andrew Fillipponi.
The Steelers desperately need a franchise quarterback to rival the Ravens' Lamar Jackson and the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow. But, I'm telling you, Jones is not the answer. I'm not sure there is an answer for the Steelers unless Sam Darnold hits the open market.
The Steelers had great quarterback play from Big Ben for so long, it is weird to not only see their signal-callers struggle since, but there to be a revolving door at the position. Ask any Giants fan, however, and they'll tell you that Jones is not the answer to that question.